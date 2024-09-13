Well-Established Tax and Accounting Practice for Sale in Morgan Hill/Gilroy Area

MORGAN HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHorizons is excited to announce a unique opportunity to acquire a highly profitable tax and accounting practice in the vibrant Morgan Hill/Gilroy area of Northern California.Established in 1977, this practice has been a trusted provider of financial services for over four decades and serves more than 500 clients, many of whom are high-net-worth individuals with long-standing relationships with the firm.With an annual gross revenue of $665,000, this practice offers an attractive mix of services: approximately 51% in tax compliance, 44% in audit and review services, and the remainder in traditional write-up services.Notably, the practice generates over $200,000 in attest revenue between July and September, making it a perfect acquisition for those with a tax-heavy practice seeking to stabilize seasonal revenue fluctuations. The seller, planning for retirement, is willing to remain involved to facilitate a smooth transition for the buyer.This is an exceptional opportunity for accounting firms or professionals looking to expand their footprint in Santa Clara County. The practice is ideally suited for firms providing attest services in California and looking to balance seasonal income streams. Given its long history, loyal client base, and profitable operations, the acquisition promises a high annual return on investment.ProHorizons, a leader in business brokerage and consulting services for accounting professionals, is managing the sale and will provide comprehensive support to ensure a seamless transition. The practice is currently available, and interested parties are encouraged to inquire promptly to take advantage of this opportunity to acquire a thriving, well-established firm in a growing region.About ProHorizonsProHorizons is dedicated to providing exceptional business brokerage and consulting services to accounting professionals across the U.S. With a focus on client success, ProHorizons has helped countless firms grow, transition, and achieve their financial goals. The company combines deep industry knowledge with a commitment to personalized service, making it a trusted partner for accountants and tax professionals looking to buy or sell their practices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.