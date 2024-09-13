Maine DOE Update – September 13, 2024

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Seeking Educators to Pilot MOOSE Modules and Educator Guides; Info Session 9/18/24

Do you want to explore and implement innovative instructional materials this fall? Are you interested in expanding your impact outside your classroom/school? Would you like support in incorporating Wabanaki Studies into your curriculum? The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is currently seeking educators to pilot MOOSE Modules and Educator Resources and would love to have your class participate! | More

USDA awards 7.4 million in School Food System Innovation Grants in Maine

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently awarded a total of $7.4 million in School Food System Innovation Grants to seven organizations in Maine through its partner Full Plates Full Potential. The grant funding is part of USDA’s $100 million Healthy Meals Incentives Initiative, which empowers schools to continue serving delicious, healthy meals through regional school food systems. | More

Provide Input for the Maine Child Safety and Family Well-Being Plan

Please join Mariette Aborn, Special Projects Manager for the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), as she and her colleagues from Maine Child Welfare Action Network (MCWAN) welcome you to provide input on the next version – Version 2.0 – of the Maine Child Safety and Well-Being Plan. Join them for a virtual community engagement session on Tuesday, September 17th. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Maine FFA Advocates in Washington, DC

The Maine FFA state officer team traveled to Washington, DC, for the 2024 State Officer Summit this summer. The Summit is a five-day training event during which hundreds of students representing all 50 states, the US Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico engage in conversations about leadership, agriculture, and advocacy. This experience prepares the state officer team and the Maine FFA Association for a successful year. | More

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Integrating Literacy through Applied Learning Workshops

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction Team in the Office of Teaching and Learning is pleased to announce a series of four (4) upcoming workshops on Integrating Literacy through Applied Learning. Registration is free of charge to all Maine educators. Contact hours are available, and all workshops are offered both in person (space is limited) and virtually. | More

Selection of Fall & Winter Professional Learning Opportunities for Early Learning & Childcare Educators

The Maine Department of Education Office of Teaching and Learning, Early Learning Team, along with our partners at Maine’s Office of Child and Family Services and Maine Resilience Building Network (MRBN), are hosting several professional learning opportunities for childcare and public-school educators working with children this fall and winter. These opportunities are funded through Maine’s Preschool Development Renewal Grant. | More

Pathways to Partnerships: Technical Assistance and Mini-Grant Opportunity for Early Care and Education Communities – Info Session 9/19

With the ever-growing understanding of and commitment to serving the whole child and family, the need for relationship building among early care and education providers within communities is even more important. When early care and education providers, such as child care, Head Start, schools, YMCAs, and libraries, get to know the work each does to support children and families during the early years, partnerships can emerge to achieve shared, positive outcomes. | More

New MTSS Cohort Opportunity to Equip Principals in Leading Equity-based MTSS for Student Supports

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is thrilled to announce an innovative training program that will empower school principals to champion equity-based Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) for comprehensive student success. | More

Office Hours: Multi-Tiered System of Support Framework

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning, Multi-tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) team is pleased to offer office hours focused on Maine’s MTSS Framework beginning Friday, October 4th at 10am, and occurring every first Friday of the month thereafter. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

Seeking Applicants for Administrative Assistant for Celebrating Rural Maine Project

The Maine Department of Education (Maine DOE) is seeking an energetic, motivated, and experienced individual to serve in the role of the Celebrating Rural Maine Administrative Assistant Position. The selected candidate will provide initiative, guidance, and leadership in handling the necessary responsibilities as outlined to support the Library of Congress-funded project, and other duties as deemed necessary. | More

