Maryland State Police Investigating Triple Fatal Crash In Charles County

September 13, 2024

(NANJEMOY, MD) — Maryland State Police are investigating a triple fatal crash that occurred shortly before 8 a.m. this morning in Charles County.

Three occupants, including the driver, whose identifications are being withheld pending next of kin notifications, of a senior-living assisted facility transportation bus were pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver and sole occupant of a dump truck involved was reported uninjured in the crash.

Shortly before 8 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to the area of Port Tobacco Road and Bowie Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, the bus was traveling westbound on Port Tobacco Road, when for unknown reasons, lost control and struck the dump truck, traveling eastbound, head-on. Investigators do not believe that impairment was a factor in this crash.

All lanes on Port Tobacco Road are closed for the crash investigation. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.



