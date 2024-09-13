Railroad Crossing Repair Work Scheduled on U.S. Highway 12 in Aberdeen
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024
Contact: Mark Peterson, Aberdeen Region Engineer, 605-626-2244
ABERDEEN, S.D. – On Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Company (BNSF) will begin railroad crossing repair work on U.S. Highway 12 in Aberdeen. The railroad crossing repair operation will in process from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
During the day-long repair operation, BNSF will allow cars to pass intermittently. Due to anticipated significant delays, motorists should plan to use alternate routes during the repair operation.
BNSF annually completes railroad crossing repair work throughout the Aberdeen area.
