Roots Management Group Celebrates 50 Years of HUD Partnership in Transforming Affordable Homeownership

Marking Half a Century of Government Standards for Affordable Manufactured Housing and New HUD Code Updates

Advancements in the HUD code have made it possible to eliminate stigmas surrounding manufactured housing and deliver homes that meet modern expectations for safety, design, and affordability.” — Tom Stapley

GILBERT, TX, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roots Management Group is proud to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the partnership between the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ( HUD ) and the manufactured housing industry, a historic milestone in affordable homeownership.The anniversary highlights five decades since President Gerald R. Ford signed the National Manufactured Housing Construction and Safety Standards Act of 1974 into law, commonly referred to as the HUD Code. This legislation has been pivotal in making homeownership accessible for millions of American families through affordable, safe, and high-quality manufactured homes. “Over the last 50 years, HUD's regulations have established essential safety standards and helped create a more level playing field between traditional site-built homes and manufactured homes as a viable, affordable housing option," says Tom Stapley, President of Roots Management Group.As the nation celebrates this milestone, HUD has announced the most extensive updates to the Manufactured Home Construction and Safety Standards in over 30 years. These updates introduce 90 new or revised standards that modernize manufactured home features, increase consumer demand, and expand the affordable housing supply. The updates will expedite the production process by removing unnecessary barriers to innovation and help reduce housing costs for families across America.Among the most notable changes are allowances for multi-unit single-family manufactured homes, enabling cost-effective housing solutions in denser urban and suburban areas for the first time. Additionally, new design enhancements such as open floor plans, accessibility improvements, and energy-efficient appliances provide modern features at an affordable price point. These updates align with the Biden-Harris Administration’s Housing Supply Action Plan, prioritizing high-quality, affordable housing to address the national housing shortage."Manufactured homes are an affordable housing option for Americans across the country," said HUD Acting Secretary Adrianne Todman. "This update of the HUD Code is long overdue and will help increase production while ensuring modern designs to suit the needs of families."Roots Management Group echoes this sentiment as they continue their mission of providing safe, clean, and welcoming communities nationwide. Roots, officially announced as one company in 2023 through the consolidation of Treehouse Communities and Vineyards Management Group, had grown from its early days in 2006 when it began as Treehouse Group with the purchase of ‘Green Valley Trailer Park’ in metro Phoenix. “We’ve come a long way, much like the Manufactured Home Industry. We no longer use the term ‘trailer park’ because these are places families call home. When you visit one of our communities, you’ll find vibrant living conditions—swimming pools, community parks, neighbors sharing meals, yard sales, and school buses picking up kids—just like any other neighborhood,” says Stapley.Today, Roots Management Group owns and operates over 230 communities, offering affordable housing for 55+ and all-age residents.“We’re incredibly proud to be part of the manufactured housing industry and to support HUD in its efforts to expand the affordable housing supply,” said Stapley. “Thanks to the advancements made possible by the HUD Code, we’ve been able to eliminate stigmas around manufactured housing and deliver homes that meet modern expectations for safety, design, and affordability.”The new HUD Code updates include provisions that allow for innovations such as truss designs, ridge roof installations, and accessibility improvements. These updates will ensure that manufactured homes remain a desirable option for families looking to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. They will also help homebuyers enjoy features such as open floor plans and modern appliances while also ensuring fire safety and structural integrity.Roots Management Group is committed to continuing its tradition of offering best-in-class manufactured home communities, and the HUD Code’s enhancements help the manufacturers they work with stay at the forefront of quality and innovation. The company's success in providing affordable homeownership options has played a critical role in reshaping perceptions of manufactured housing and delivering safe, reliable housing for those who may not otherwise be able to afford a home.HUD’s Assistant Secretary for Housing, Julia Gordon, emphasized how these updates expand choices for homebuyers while ensuring that manufactured homes are comparable to site-built homes in terms of safety, quality, and design. This shift further strengthens the ability of manufactured housing to meet the needs of a growing number of families seeking affordable housing.As Roots Management Group reflects on its history and looks to the future, Roots remains dedicated to safety, affordability, and community values. "The manufacturers we partner with for homes in our communities are setting the benchmark in both safety and sustainability, staying ahead of the new standards introduced by HUD." adds Stapley. We support HUD’s ongoing innovations. Roots will continue to provide homes that offer families a chance to experience the pride of homeownership and build stable, welcoming communities for generations to come.About Roots Management Group:Roots Management Group is one of the largest owners and operators of manufactured housing communities in the U.S., providing affordable housing solutions to 55+ and all-age residents. With over 230 communities nationwide, Roots is committed to offering safe, clean, and welcoming environments that families and individuals can proudly call home.

