KING's Hotels Munich Leads The Way For Accommodating Extended Stay Travellers

KING's First Class Hotel Apartment KING's Advastay Apartment KING's Hotel Center

As demand for extended stay accommodations grows, KING's Hotels Munich has positioned itself as a leading option for travellers seeking long-term stays.

Our focus has always been on creating a home-like environment for our guests, particularly for extended periods. KING's Hotel First offers accommodations that balance luxury with practicality.” — Hanna King, CEO of KING's Hotels Munich

MUNICH, GERMANY, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the demand for extended stay accommodations continues to grow, KING's Hotels Munich has positioned itself as a leading option for travellers seeking long-term stays in the heart of Bavaria's capital. With a portfolio that includes the flagship KING's Hotel First, the aparthotel AdvaStay by KING's, and the boutique KING's Hotel Center, the group offers a blend of comfort, practicality, and strategic location that appeals to business travellers, digital nomads, and tourists alike.

KING's Hotel First: A Flagship for Extended Stays

KING's Hotel First, the flagship of the KING's Hotels Munich group, is designed with the needs of long-term guests in mind. In addition to more conventional rooms, the hotel offers a selection of spacious hotel apartments, each equipped with private kitchenettes, dedicated workspaces, and comfortable living areas. This combination provides a practical solution for travellers who require more than just a traditional hotel room.

Hanna King, CEO of KING's Hotels Munich, explains, "Our focus has always been on creating a home-like environment for our guests, particularly those staying for extended periods. KING's Hotel First exemplifies this commitment by offering accommodations that balance the luxury of a hotel with the practicality needed for a long stay."

Located in Munich's Maxvorstadt district, KING's Hotel First benefits from its proximity to the city's key cultural and business hubs. The hotel is just a few minutes' walk from Munich's Central Station, providing easy access to the city's public transportation network. This central location makes it convenient for guests to explore Munich, whether for business or leisure.

In addition to its accommodations, KING's Hotel First is home to KING's Cafe Munich. By day, this sophisticated communal space is perfect for unwinding with a coffee and a healthy snack or catching up on light work. As evening approaches, the cafe transforms into a cocktail bar.

AdvaStay by KING's: Flexibility for the Modern Traveler

AdvaStay by KING's, located just across the street from KING's Hotel First, caters to the modern traveller who values independence and flexibility. The aparthotel offers fully-equipped hotel apartments, complete with private kitchenettes and spacious living areas, designed to provide guests with the amenities they need for an extended stay.

"The concept behind AdvaStay is to offer a flexible living space that meets the diverse needs of our guests," says Hanna King. "Whether they're here for a long-term project, a work assignment, or simply to experience Munich at their own pace, AdvaStay provides the ideal solution."

AdvaStay by KING's shares the same central location advantages as KING's Hotel First, with easy access to public transportation and the city's main attractions. The proximity of both properties allows guests to benefit from the various services and amenities offered across the KING's Hotels group.

KING's Hotel Center: Boutique Hospitality in the Heart of Munich

Complementing the offerings of KING's Hotel First and AdvaStay by KING's is KING's Hotel Center, another boutique property situated in the Maxvorstadt district. While KING's Hotel Center provides a more traditional hotel experience, it is equally committed to the needs of extended stay travellers.

The hotel features a newly introduced lobby bar and a cosy courtyard garden, offering guests additional spaces to relax and unwind. Like its sister properties, KING's Hotel Center is centrally located, ensuring that guests are never far from Munich's business districts, cultural sites, and transportation links.

Meeting the Needs of Extended Stay Travelers

KING's Hotels Munich has recognised the growing demand for extended stay accommodations, particularly among business travellers and digital nomads. The group's properties are designed to meet this demand by offering a range of services and amenities that cater to long-term guests, including private kitchenettes, comfortable living spaces, access to laundry facilities and more.

"Our goal is to provide our guests with everything they need for a successful and enjoyable extended stay," says Hanna King. "By offering well-equipped accommodations in the heart of Munich, we aim to make long-term travel as comfortable and convenient as possible."

For travellers seeking extended stay options in Munich, KING's Hotels offers a unique combination of location, comfort, and practicality, making it a preferred choice for those looking to immerse themselves in the city's culture and lifestyle.

About KING's Hotels Munich:

A family-owned boutique hotel group situated in central Munich, KING's Hotels Munich artfully combines comfort and practicality. Catering to all travellers, from solo adventurers to couples, families and on-the-move professionals, KING's offers both short and extended-stay accommodations; and features the innovative KING's Café Munich which also provides conference and meeting rooms for hire.

For more information or to make a reservation, see details below:

Hanna King, CEO

KING's Hotels Munich

Contact:

KING’s Hotel First

Dachauer Straße 13,

80335 München

Call: +49 (0) 89.55187-0 / +49 (0) 89.55187-300;

Email: first@kingshotels.de

KING’s Hotel Center

Marsstraße 15,

80335 München

Call: +49 (0) 89.51553-0 / +49 (0) 89.51553-300

Email: center@kingshotels.de

AdvaStay by KING’s

Dachauer Straße 12,

80335 München

Call: +49 (0) 89.45209380 / +49 (0) 89.452093811

Email: advastay@kingshotels.de

KING’s Cafe Munich

Dachauer Str. 13,

80335 Munich

Call: +49 15735997470

Email: first@kingshotels.de

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.