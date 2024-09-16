Marcia Wagner Appointed to Leadership Roles at American Benefits Council & American College of Employee Benefits Counsel

Marcia Wagner has been Appointed to Leadership Positions at the American Benefits Council and the American College of Employee Benefits Counsel

The ABC and the ACEBC are two of the most influential organizations in our industry. I'm honored to have been chosen to assist in advising them and look forward to providing a meaningful contribution” — Marcia S. Wagner, Founder and Managing Director

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wagner Law Group , widely recognized as the country’s top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, has announced that Marcia Wagner , the firm’s founder and Managing Director, has accepted an appointment to the Advisory Council to the Policy Board of Directors for the American Benefits Council as well as to the Board of Governors of the American College of Employee Benefits Counsel. “The American Benefits Council and the ACEBCare two of the most influential organizations in the employee benefits industry. I am truly honored to have been chosen to serve in these respective positions and look forward to providing a meaningful contribution,” says Ms. Wagner.The American Benefits Council is a Washington D.C.-based employee benefits public policy organization that advocates on behalf of employers that are dedicated to the achievement of industry-leading benefits programs designed to protect and encourage the health and financial well-being of their employees, retirees and families. The Council works closely with Congress, the White House, executive-branch agencies as well as the courts to champion legislation, regulation and legal rulings favorable to its members’ needs, and to defend the employer-sponsored benefits system against proposals that would add burdens, liabilities and costs.The Council also engages in the international arena on behalf of multinational companies with respect to public policy initiatives and information-sharing of best practices, as well as to provide advocacy and benefits strategy and compliance assistance through its network of global partner organizations.The Council is committed to both broad-based policy advocacy and customized assistance to member companies. It serves as a technical resource on benefits issues for lawmakers, the media and other industry trade associations. The Council frequently forges alliances with other public policy organizations to develop and communicate collective business community positions on benefits proposals.The ACEBCis an invitation-only organization of nationally recognized employee benefits lawyers dedicated to elevating the standards and advancing the public’s understanding of the practice of employee benefits law. In pursuit of this goal, it encourages the study and development of employee benefits laws, initiates professional discussions of significant employee benefits issues, and sponsors an extensive list of Continuing Legal Education programs. The Wagner Law Group’s attorneys include nine ACEBCFellows who exemplify the organization’s goals and play a large part in furthering those goals through their practice of law in every aspect of the realm of employee benefits, as well as by way of activities such as article and book authorship, speaking at seminars and webinars, serving on relevant committees and boards of bar associations and other professional organizations, and teaching employee benefits topics at various academic institutions.To qualify for membership as a Fellow of the ACEBC, an individual must have at least 20 years of experience as an employee benefits practitioner following admission to the practice of law, in a private sector (including law firm, in-house corporate, tax-exempt organization or consulting), government or academic setting; have demonstrated a sustained commitment to the development and pursuit of public awareness and understanding of the law of employee benefits through such activities as writing, speaking, participating in public policy analysis, public education or public service and representation projects, and leadership in the employee benefits activities of bar associations or other professional organizations; have consistently exhibited exemplary character and ethical behavior, with no discipline record with any professional or governmental body for departing from ethical or professional standards; and be generally recognized by his or her peers for expertise in the field and intellectual excellence.The Wagner Law Group:The Wagner Law Group has been dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership for nearly three decades. With 44 attorneys in nine offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been named to the prestigious Super Lawyers lists. The Wagner Law Group is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council.

