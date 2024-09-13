Apply today for the U.S. Senate Youth Program experience

Outstanding Iowa student leaders can now apply to participate in the 63rd annual U.S. Senate Youth Program. Applications will be accepted from Iowa juniors and seniors through Sept. 30 for this prestigious program.

Sponsored by the Hearst Foundations, the U.S. Senate Youth Program offers two student delegates from each state, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Activity with a week-long government learning experience in Washington, D.C., on March 1-8, 2025. Student delegates will have opportunities to hear about policies from senators, cabinet members and other officials from federal agencies and potentially participate in meetings with the President and a justice from the U.S. Supreme Court. Cost for transportation, lodging and meals for the program experience will be covered by the Hearst Foundations.

Additionally, student delegates will each receive a $10,000 college scholarship, with encouragement to pursue studies in history or political science.

To be eligible, students must be serving in a prominent elected or appointed leadership position, such as student government, student council and National Honor Society, among others. High school juniors and seniors must also express a high interest in leadership, public service or government-related activities within their application.

A committee convened by the Iowa Department of Education will select four finalists from the submitted applications to participate in an interview process. The two student delegates and two alternates will be officially announced in December.

Established in 1962, the U.S. Senate Youth Program is a national, nonpartisan initiative that engages high school students with interests in government and leadership development. It provides a unique, in-depth experience of the nation’s government process and can help spark future consideration of a career pathway in public service.

Full application materials, timelines and additional details can be found on the Department’s website. Specific inquiries on the U.S. Senate Youth Program can be directed to Stefanie Rosenberg Wager, administrative consultant, at stefanie.wager@iowa.gov.