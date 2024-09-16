Melbourne Reveals First Augmented Reality Game Ready E-Scooter

EKRUZER Squad gets ready for the first Augmented Reality Escooter Console Production Drawings For EKRUZER #1 First Hubless Wheel on an EScooter production designs Production Sketch For EKRUZER #1 Cami giving some attitude while standing in front of EKRUZER 1

EKRUZER Launches World's First Augmented Reality Micromobility Platform: Introducing the "Console On Wheels"

We're excited to show the world the next step into what the future looks like. EKRUZER is set to bring a complete change to how people use micromobility. ” — Squad leader

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EKRUZER Launches World’s First Augmented Reality Micromobility Platform

- From Melbourne, Australia - a Mobility Tech Pioneer is launched - EKRUZER

- ‘EKRUZER #1’ is the world’s first open-platform, gaming-compatible e-scooter

- World’s first e-scooter to feature Augmented Reality Gaming (ARG)

- ‘EKRUZER #1’ aims to have the world’s longest range of any micromobility vehicle at over 200 km, and will feature an onboard AI assistant

- EKRUZER brings together a talented team of engineers, designers and gaming experts from across Australia and South East Asia

- The company’s mission is to ‘Bring Gaming to Life’ by redefining and revitalising outdoor lifestyles for individuals and families, combining the power of motion and technology to bring families and communities together.

- Media assets can be downloaded here: www.ekruzer.com/media

EKRUZER, a Melbourne-based technology firm, has unveiled its latest innovation in urban transportation: the "Console On Wheels." This augmented reality micromobility platform signifies a notable advancement in the industry by merging gaming technology with e-scooters.

The centerpiece of this development is the ‘EKRUZER #1’, distinguished as the first open-platform, gaming-compatible e-scooter. It is designed to reshape the micromobility landscape by offering augmented reality gaming capabilities. Notably, it boasts an impressive range of over 200 kilometers, setting a new benchmark for micromobility vehicles. The inclusion of an onboard AI assistant aims to enhance user interaction and experience.

A defining feature of the ‘EKRUZER #1’ is the “Kontrollor Bar,” which incorporates a gaming controller into the handlebar, providing a unique fusion of gaming and mobility. This innovation underscores EKRUZER's commitment to integrating advanced technology with practical applications.

The company is also planning a series of tournaments to showcase the capabilities of their e-scooters, fostering a community around this novel approach to transportation. These events will emphasize the interactive and engaging nature of the platform, potentially transforming how users interact with urban environments.

EKRUZER's team comprises engineers, designers, and gaming experts from Australia and South East Asia, reflecting a diverse and technically skilled workforce. This innovative approach positions EKRUZER as a leader in the rapidly evolving micromobility sector.

Company representatives highlight the potential of gamification in e-mobility, suggesting that it could transform routine trips into interactive adventures. The integration of gaming with mobility may not only engage users but also encourage new forms of social interaction, diverging from traditional e-mobility solutions.

As the project progresses, EKRUZER aims to learn from industry predecessors while striving to present innovations that could significantly impact urban transportation. The company envisions a future where its platform becomes a staple in the micromobility field, potentially changing the way individuals perceive and utilize urban transportation.

About EKRUZER

Based in Melbourne, Australia, EKRUZER is dedicated to transforming micromobility through cutting-edge technology and innovative design. With a focus on sustainability, safety, and user engagement, EKRUZER continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in urban transportation.

