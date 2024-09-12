Slovenia to receive a group of injured Palestinian children for rehabilitation

SLOVENIA, September 12 - Caritas Slovenia, a strategic partner of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia in the field of international humanitarian aid, has prepared a medical rehabilitation project, in cooperation with the Danilo Türk Foundation, for eight to ten seriously injured children from Gaza. The injured children, whose numbers continue to increase, will receive intensive treatment, including surgery, rehabilitation, prosthetics and other advanced medical devices, at the University Rehabilitation Institute of the Republic of Slovenia – URI Soča, and, if necessary, at other medical institutions in Slovenia.

In Gaza, more than 1.1 million people are suffering from severe food shortages and hunger, most of them children who are on the brink of survival. In addition to rehabilitating children in Slovenia, the project will provide financial support to nearly 1,000 of the most vulnerable internally displaced families. This will give more than 5,000 people from Gaza the means to purchase food and other basic necessities.

The project is supported by the Slovenian Government with EUR 700,000.