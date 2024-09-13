LapSafe® visits Australia and expands its Smart Locker presence within TAFE and university campuses

LapSafe® Diplomat™ Pro Smart Locker Industry-leading experts in Smart Lockers and Storage and Charging Solutions Cloud-based management software, ONARKEN®, combines all software services in one centrally managed suite of applications. An innovative solution with highly customisable features.

Returning to Australia, LapSafe is poised to meet growing demand across educational institutions, bringing 20+ years of technology & innovation.

UNITED KINGDOM, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LapSafevisits Australia and expands its Smart Locker presence within TAFE and university campusesReturning to Australia, LapSafeis poised to meet growing demand across educational institutions and public sectors, bringing over 20 years of technology and innovation.LapSafe, a pioneer in Smart Locker solutions, is set to return to Australia in response to increasing demand from educational institutions and public sectors. Recognised for its industry-leading technology, LapSafenow supports over 30% of Australian universities and over 80% of universities in the UK, positioning itself as a trusted global leader in smart asset management.LapSafeintroduced its Diplomat™ LMS Smart Locker to Australia in 2013, with its first installation at TAFE SA . Since then, three additional TAFE institutions have adopted LapSafe’s Smart Lockers. These institutions, which provide vocational training in fields like IT, business, and design, benefit from streamlined device management and improved operational efficiency.TAFE SA, LapSafe’s largest installation in Australia, has experienced tremendous success with its investment in Smart Lockers. Their first Smart Locker deployment in 2017 was accompanied by a case study that detailed their decision to invest and highlighted how the solution transformed their asset and device management. Since then, TAFE SA has continued to expand its use of LapSafesolutions, further enhancing efficiency and control.To meet the growing demand, LapSafeSales Manager, Jamie Crathern, will be travelling across Australia from October 22nd to November 5th, visiting Perth, Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide."As universities, TAFE sites and public institutions across Australia increasingly adopt our Diplomat™ Pro Smart Lockers, we’re excited to further expand our partnerships," said Jamie Crathern. "These solutions are transforming asset management, streamlining operations, and providing real value. I look forward to meeting existing customers, new prospects and demonstrating how our technology can enhance their operations."LapSafeoffers a comprehensive product range, including Smart Peripheral Vending Machines, all powered by ONARKEN, a cutting-edge cloud-based software platform. ONARKENenables organisations to automate asset loans, streamline drop-off and collection processes, offer personnel locker services, and manage device maintenance remotely. Its flexibility and scalability make it one of the most adaptable smart locker systems available, designed to meet the evolving demands of modern campuses and workplaces.With over 20 years of experience, LapSafecontinues to launch innovative solutions that respond to the demand for efficient, self-service technology. Today, LapSafeSmart Lockers are trusted in United Kingdom, Europe, Middle East, New Zealand, and Australia.To schedule a meeting with Jamie Crathern during his visit or to learn more about how LapSafecan enhance your organisation’s efficiency, contact us at jamie.crathern@lapsafe.com.

