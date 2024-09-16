New Poetry Collection by Nida Ul Nasser Unveils a Journey of Healing and Strength

Life, Loss, Love… And Everything Else In Between by Nida Ul Nasser, a poetry collection exploring trauma, healing, and hope. Cover of Nida Ul Nasser’s poetry collection Life, Loss, Love… And Everything Else In Between, offering readers a journey through trauma and healing.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nida Ul Nasser’s new poetry collection, Life, Loss, Love… And Everything Else In Between, takes readers on an intimate journey through personal trauma, survival, and the triumph of hope. Born out of the author’s own experiences as a survivor of abuse, these poems explore the profound themes of suffering, healing, and the relentless pursuit of hope. With poignant imagery and raw emotional power, Nida’s poems invite readers to explore their own struggles and resilience.The collection is divided into four sections—Life, Loss, Love, and Everything Else In Between—reflecting Nida’s emotional journey. From confronting deep trauma to finding freedom and empowerment, each poem is a testament to the indomitable human spirit. Through Nida’s voice, readers are reminded that even in the darkest moments, there is always the possibility of healing and rebirth.“When I first began writing poetry, it wasn’t meant for anyone else to see. It was a way for me to process the pain I felt, a private conversation with myself,” Nida explains. “Over time, the poems became my lifeline, a way to reclaim my voice after years of being silenced. Each piece is a step toward healing and strength.”A central influence on Nida’s life and writing is her maternal grandfather, whose integrity shaped her values and courage. His role in her life helped instill the strength to stand up for herself and others.“I’ve been through unimaginable suffering, but no one—not even those who hurt me—could take away my inner strength,” Nida shares. “Life, Loss, Love… And Everything Else In Between is not just a collection of poetry; it’s a testament to survival, to the power of standing up and speaking out, even when standing alone.”The collection also features evocative illustrations that reflect the emotional depth of Nida’s poems. From depictions of struggle to symbols of growth and renewal, the artwork complements her words, enhancing the emotional journey.Life, Loss, Love… And Everything Else In Between offers readers a message of hope and empowerment. Through the powerful imagery and emotional depth of her poetry, Nida inspires readers to find their strength, speak their truth, and discover light even in challenging times. The collection serves as a source of comfort for those navigating adversity, reminding them that healing and growth are always possible.The collection is now available on Amazon . Starting next month, it will also be available in both ebook and paperback formats on Barnes & Noble and Kobo.For more information about the book or the author, visit the author’s website About the AuthorNida Ul Nasser is a poet and advocate for the voiceless. Her poetry reflects her commitment to standing up for those who have been silenced and inspiring others to find their own voice. Nida’s work is a testament to the enduring power of hope and resilience.

