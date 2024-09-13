Additional Deputy State Coroner appointed
A barrister with extensive experience in the Coroner’s Court has been appointed as the state’s second permanent Deputy State Coroner.
Naomi Kereru was first appointed as a coroner on a temporary basis in 2022, to assist with the court’s workload.
In the most recent State Budget, the Government allocated $1.1 million per annum for the appointment of an additional Deputy State Coroner and associated support staff, with Ms Kereru now appointed to the position full time.
In addition to her temporary appointment as a coroner, Ms Kereru has previously worked as a prosecutor, as Counsel Assisting the State Coroner, at the Legal Services Commission as a duty solicitor and as a barrister with experience in public inquiries, inquests and personal injury law.
Quotes
Attributable to Kyam Maher
In providing this funding to the Coroner’s Court for this work, we are recognising the importance of both the Court and the work they do throughout the community.
I congratulate Ms Kereru on her permanent appointment to this much-needed position.
Legal Disclaimer:
