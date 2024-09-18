Fairway Colombo partners with Simplotel, hits 10% in direct bookings

The Sri Lankan Smart-Luxury Hotel Crosses LKR. 1,000,000 in Monthly Direct-Booking Revenue.

We'd receive only 13 direct bookings monthly. With Simplotel, we've crossed 120 direct bookings over the past few months & hit our highest direct-booking revenue in May at LKR. 1.4 million.” — Avinga Wanigasekara | Head of Sales & Marketing, Fairway Colombo

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simplotel, a global provider of technology solutions for hotels, today announced that Fairway Colombo has hit 10% in direct bookings out of total occupancy with the Simplotel Booking Engine . The smart-luxury hotel located in Colombo, Sri Lanka had partnered with Simplotel to grow its direct bookings.Fairway Colombo’s Head of Sales & Marketing Avinga Wanigasekara said, “We’re sceptical about onboarding Simplotel, since we wanted a local provider. However, the previous local vendor was not flexible with their policies and the interface was not user-friendly. We were not treated as partners. After working with Simplotel, we learned the support was superb. Even our local suppliers don’t respond so quickly. Additionally, the simplicity of the booking engine with the three-step booking process, remarketing feature, white-labelling of the URL and integration with WhatsApp have helped us hit outstanding numbers. Even the company board didn’t believe that we could cross LKR. 1 million in direct-booking revenue every month. Witnessing this success with Simplotel, FWH decided to also onboard Fairway Sunset Serviced Apartments and Lakeside Cottages to the Simplotel Booking Engine.”There were hiccups initially. However, within three months, Fairway Colombo was able to cross Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR.) 1 million in direct-booking revenue. “We would receive only about 13 direct bookings (LKR. 200,000 in revenue) each month. After onboarding the Simplotel Booking Engine, we have consistently crossed 120 direct bookings for the past few months. We did our highest direct-booking revenue in May at LKR. 1,400,000,” said Wanigasekara.Prior to onboarding Simplotel, Fairway Colombo would do only about 1% of their total occupancy in direct bookings. With the Simplotel Booking Engine, their direct bookings have now jumped to 10% of total occupancy.Simplotel Founder & CEO Tarun Goyal said, “It’s impressive to see Fairway Colombo record such phenomenal numbers in three months. We look forward to growing their direct business across their other properties.”About Fairway Colombo:Fairway Colombo is a smart, luxury city hotel located in the heart of the commercial capital of Sri Lanka. The 181-room property has a vast array of luxury rooms and suites designed to suit every traveller.To learn more, please visit https://www.fairwaycolombo.com/ About Simplotel:Simplotel is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for hotels. As its name suggests, Simplotel’s mission is to simplify the lives of hoteliers across the globe. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Simplotel’s vision is to equip hotels worldwide with technology that helps simplify operations, drive more business and improve guest satisfaction. Simplotel offers the following solutions: Simplotel Hotel Website Builder, Simplotel Booking Engine, Simplotel Reservation Desk and Simplotel Digital Marketing respectively. Our products are easy-to-use and completely cloud-based.Founded in 2013, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers everyday. Today, Simplotel powers over 3,000 hotels across 26 countries.To learn more, please visit https://www.simplotel.com/ or mail us at hello@simplotel.com.

