Senate Resolution 325 Printer's Number 1869
PENNSYLVANIA, September 12 - publications; and
WHEREAS, The preferred method for consuming news and
information has changed drastically since required advertising
laws were enacted and the General Assembly should evaluate the
current requirements and ensure that information is shared in
the most transparent, easily accessible and affordable manner
possible; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Legislative Budget and
Finance Committee to conduct a program evaluation of current
advertising requirements; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee
collect specific information related to advertising requirements
including:
(1) The average cost for counties, municipalities and
school districts to print public notices in newspapers of
general circulation.
(2) The number of subscriptions of the publications
under paragraph (1) as a percentage of the population of the
county, municipality or school district in which the
publication is circulated and what percentage of the
subscriptions are digital.
(3) The number of subscriptions of the publications
under paragraph (1) and the cost trends over the last 10
years.
(4) Whether newspapers allow nonsubscribers to access
legal advertising on their digital platform for free.
(5) The percentage of overall revenue for a newspaper
that consists of required advertising and public notice
mandates;
and be it further
