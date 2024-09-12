Senate Resolution 325 Printer's Number 1869

PENNSYLVANIA, September 12 - publications; and

WHEREAS, The preferred method for consuming news and

information has changed drastically since required advertising

laws were enacted and the General Assembly should evaluate the

current requirements and ensure that information is shared in

the most transparent, easily accessible and affordable manner

possible; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Legislative Budget and

Finance Committee to conduct a program evaluation of current

advertising requirements; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee

collect specific information related to advertising requirements

including:

(1) The average cost for counties, municipalities and

school districts to print public notices in newspapers of

general circulation.

(2) The number of subscriptions of the publications

under paragraph (1) as a percentage of the population of the

county, municipality or school district in which the

publication is circulated and what percentage of the

subscriptions are digital.

(3) The number of subscriptions of the publications

under paragraph (1) and the cost trends over the last 10

years.

(4) Whether newspapers allow nonsubscribers to access

legal advertising on their digital platform for free.

(5) The percentage of overall revenue for a newspaper

that consists of required advertising and public notice

mandates;

and be it further

