MPD Warns of Email Extortion Scam

The Metropolitan Police Department is warning the public of an email scam.

The scammers are emailing the victims stating that they have hacked their computers and gained access to all of their information, photos, and contacts. The scammer states that they have taken screenshots of alleged personal material and websites they have allegedly visited. The scammer then demands that if the victim does not pay the scammer in a predetermined amount of bitcoin, the scammer will release all of the illegally obtained material to their contacts and social media sites. The scammer will attach a photo of the victims’ homes, which we believe to have been found on Google Maps.

If you happen to receive unsolicited emails similar in nature:

Don’t feel pressured to act. Scammers may have some public information about you (like your name and address), but that does not mean they are legitimate.

Do not pay any amount of the predetermined bitcoin or click on any online links contained in the email.

Share what you know with others. By telling your friends and family members about the scam, you can help protect your community.

If you have been a victim of this scam in the District of Columbia, or have any information on these scams, please contact MPD at 202-727-9099.