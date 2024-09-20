Vibrant’s Python Essentials Simplifies Programming for Beginners, Making Learning Easy and Intuitive

Galley cover of Python Essentials You Always Wanted To Know - a beginner’s guide to mastering Python. Shawn Peters, the author of Python Essentials You Always Wanted To Know.

Author Shawn Peters combines his years of teaching experience to empower aspiring programmers

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers is excited to announce the Galley release of Python Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (Python Essentials), authored by Shawn Peters, a seasoned educator with nineteen years of teaching experience who is also certified in Python Programming from the College of the North Atlantic. The book is designed for readers of all skill levels, making it an ideal resource for beginners as well as experienced coders looking to refine their knowledge. The Advance Review Copy is available on NetGalley for interested users.

In the words of Shawn Peters, “I want my readers to understand two key things: everyone can learn to program, and everyone should learn to program.” With this philosophy, Python Essentials simplifies complex topics and presents them in an easy-to-follow format that is accessible to anyone, regardless of their background in programming.

For beginners, the book offers a solid foundation in Python programming. It covers fundamental concepts like variables, data types, loops, functions, and object-oriented programming in a way that is both approachable and practical. Readers will find themselves building simple Python scripts in no time, gaining confidence as they progress through real-world examples and case studies.

For intermediate and advanced readers, Python Essentials delves into more intricate topics, such as data structures, libraries, error handling, and more. The book also introduces readers to Python’s extensive libraries and frameworks, such as NumPy and Pandas for data manipulation, giving learners a head start on projects in fields like data science, machine learning, and web development.

With the demand for Python programmers soaring across industries such as finance, healthcare, AI, and entertainment, Python Essentials equips readers with skills that are not only useful for personal projects but also valuable in the job market. With this book, readers will gain a competitive edge by mastering a language that is essential for roles in software development, data science, and beyond.

Python Essentials is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management series. This series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons.

About the Author

Shawn Peters holds a B.Sc. in Physics and Mathematics from Memorial University and has nearly two decades of experience in science and math education. After earning his certification in Python Programming, he shifted his focus to computer science, where he now teaches, develops curriculum, and freelances as a programmer. Peters combines his expertise in education with his passion for coding to create a learning experience that is both practical and engaging.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Python Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636512938

Hardback - 9781636512952

E-Book - 9781636512945

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.