Public meeting scheduled for former Dunbar Toll Bridge on Tuesday, October 1, 2024

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold a Public Involvement Workshop from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at the Bridgeview Elementary School, 5100 Ohio Street, South Charleston, for the proposed Dunbar Toll Bridge Replacement Project.



NO FORMAL PRESENTATION WILL BE MADE. The public will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and give written comments on the project throughout the meeting. A handout with project details will be available at the meeting and on the WVDOH Website.



The structure was built by the city of Dunbar in 1953 to connect the cities of Dunbar and South Charleston, and for years operated as a toll bridge. The WVDOH currently owns the bridge.



Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Travis Long, Director, Technical Support Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. East, Capitol Complex Building 5, Room 820, Charleston, West Virginia 25305 on or before Friday, November 1, 2024. Visit the WVDOH Website at http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment for project information and the opportunity to comment on the project.



The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free. Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, sex, age, national origin, or disability.​​