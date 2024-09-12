Illinois Gaming Board Adopts New Advertising and Marketing Rules Among Other Regulatory Measures at September Board Meeting

ILLINOIS, September 12 - This month marks National Responsible Gambling Education Month





CHICAGO—The Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) adopted new proposed advertising and marketing rules for sports wagering, casino and video gaming as well as addressed a number of regulatory matters during its regularly scheduled meeting today.





"As part of the IGB's ongoing work to reassess existing rules and measure the effectiveness of

gaming expansion implementation, the IGB amended the current advertising and marketing rules for sports wagering to include additional safeguards and requirements and also make those rules applicable for the first time to casino gambling and video gaming, said IGB Administrator Marcus D. Fruchter. "The new rules adopted today will provide uniform advertising regulation and standards across all Illinois' gaming markets under IGB jurisdiction."





Administrator Fruchter reminded Illinoisans that September marks National Responsible Gambling Education Month. This month provides brings awareness to gaming literacy and consumer education. Responsible gaming encourages players to maintain their gambling at a healthy level and minimize harm to themselves and the community. For its part, the IGB is committed to maintaining the safety of Illinois gaming, and that includes working with Illinois operators, other government agencies, addiction specialists, and other stakeholders to encourage and facilitate responsible gaming, address problem gambling head on, and ensure that those who may need help get the support, resources and services they deserve without stigmatization and undue barriers.





Anyone who believes they or a loved one has a gambling problem should visit the IGB website for information about the Self-Exclusion Program and Are You Really Winning - Illinois Helpline (helplineil.org) for information about the Illinois Department of Human Services Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery Program. Problem gambling counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 800-GAMBLER (800-426-2537) or by texting GAMB to 833234.





The IGB took many other regulatory actions including the following:

Approved the renewal of a four-year Casino Owners License for Midwest Gaming and Entertainment d/b/a Rivers Casino.

Issued the following additional casino approvals:

Two Level 1 licensees

114 Level 2 casino occupational licenses

123 Level 3 casino occupational licenses

One supplier renewal

Approved the following video gaming licenses:

172 video gaming locations

119 terminal handlers and six technicians

Denied video gaming licenses for:

One terminal operator

14 video gaming location applicants

Additionally, in video gaming:

Ordered one Terminal Operator to economically disassociate from an applicant

Seven location non-renewals

Issued one Video Gaming Rule 320 Final Board Order

Approved the following sports wagering licenses:

One Master Sports Wagering license renewals

188 Level 2 and 3 sports wagering occupational licenses

The IGB will conduct its next scheduled regular meeting on October 24, 2024. To view agendas, minutes, recorded meetings and other information, visit the Illinois Gaming Board's website.





Illinois is home to 15 casinos, 15 approved sportsbooks, and a network of more than 8,700 licensed video gaming establishments.