St. Johnsbury Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4007090

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 09/12/2024 @ 1750 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Charles St, Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Keith Miller

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT.

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time at the above listed location, the Vermont State Police received a report of a citizen dispute involving Keither Miller of Lyndon, VT. Investigation revealed that Miller had assaulted an intimate partner where he restricted her breathing and caused pain and fear. Miller was then placed under arrest for First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and taken to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/13/2024 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex

BAIL: $1000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.