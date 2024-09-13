St. Johnsbury Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4007090
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/12/2024 @ 1750 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Charles St, Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Keith Miller
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT.
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time at the above listed location, the Vermont State Police received a report of a citizen dispute involving Keither Miller of Lyndon, VT. Investigation revealed that Miller had assaulted an intimate partner where he restricted her breathing and caused pain and fear. Miller was then placed under arrest for First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and taken to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/13/2024 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex
BAIL: $1000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
