Early intervention program launching to keep people safe in Kamloops

CANADA, September 12 - The successful Safe Community Situation Table program is expanding to Kamloops to use a collaborative, early intervention approach to address complex social challenges by delivering faster access to services to people at high risk of harm, victimization or committing crime to survive.

Safe Community Situation Tables bring together front-line workers from the public safety, health and social service sectors to identify, intervene and connect at-risk people with the social services, housing or mental-health and addictions care they need, before they experience a negative or traumatic event. This proven public-safety model is now active in 36 communities in B.C. and is used in jurisdictions across Canada. Results have shown it lowered the risk in 70% of interventions held last year.

“Safe Community Situation Tables ensure people remain our focus as we work to keep people safe and communities strong,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “By combining front-line workers’ expertise, the tables enhance our capacity to respond to community-safety challenges by swiftly connecting individuals to services to help break the cycle of crime by getting at the root causes.”

The Kamloops Table partners are expected to complete training and onboarding in the coming months and will meet on a weekly basis to address issues in their community, such as mental health and addictions, homelessness, poverty and survival crime.

Situation tables provide a structured, collaborative approach to managing complex or urgent circumstances by bringing together key groups and using systematic processes to mitigate risk and develop action plans to respond more effectively and efficiently to the needs of each individual. Furthermore, aggregate data analysis helps policymakers assess gaps and risks in their local communities.

“The launch of the Safe Community Situation Table in Kamloops will play a crucial role in addressing social challenges before they escalate,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee. “By connecting individuals at risk with vital services like housing, mental-health care and addiction support, we are helping prevent crises and keeping our community safer. This collaborative, early-intervention approach will strengthen Kamloops by ensuring vulnerable people receive the care they need when it matters most.”

The tables are considered a best practice for improving community safety and well-being by enabling community front-line workers to:

proactively identify risks through real-time information sharing;

reduce long-term demand on emergency and police resources;

leverage and co-ordinate existing community assets and relationships between health supports, victim services, and culturally safe support and services;

plan and deliver collaborative interventions before an incident occurs; and

reduce increased risk in people’s lives.

The Province is supporting Kamloops with an $80,000 grant to assist with implementation. Since 2018, more than $3 million has been provided in grants to B.C. regions and communities to facilitate local Safe Community Situation Tables, Intervention Circles and other related initiatives. There are 46 funded Situation Tables and Intervention Circles in B.C., 36 are operational and 10 more are under implementation.

Expanding Safe Community Situation Tables across B.C. advances the Safer Communities Action Plan’s goal of creating safe, healthy communities for everyone. This is one of many actions the Province is taking to keep people safe and communities strong by strengthening enforcement and crime prevention and connecting people to the supports they need to help address root causes.

Quote:

Stephen Karpuk, deputy mayor, Kamloops –

“We’re grateful for this funding, which allows us to continue collaboration with local agencies as part of a proactive, supportive team. This multi-agency approach helps connect our most vulnerable citizens to the services they need, when and where they need them. By working together, we can address risks beyond individual mandates, ensuring those facing elevated challenges receive the critical support they need to improve their well-being and strengthen our support reach.”

Quick Facts:

Since 2018, approximately 85% of interventions referred to situation tables by police were successfully transferred to more appropriate health or social service agencies, reducing long-term demand on emergency and police resources.

In 2023-24, 843 interventions discussions were held across the 26 situation tables active at that time, a 230% increase from the year before, and 70% of the interventions resulted in lowered risk.

Individuals identified in discussions had eight risk factors on average, such as unmanaged mental-health concerns, drug abuse, financial hardship, inability to meet personal basic needs, or lack of appropriate housing.

Approximately six community agencies are involved in each intervention discussion, on average, to connect people with all the services they need to lower risk.

