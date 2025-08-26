To address a recommendation from the auditor general, the Province has established a method for carbon modelling in timber supply reviews (TSRs).

In response to Recommendation 2 from the auditor general’s report, Ministry of Forests: Calculating Forest Carbon Projections, the chief forester has approved a newly defined method for calculating forest carbon projections for use in TSR modelling to determine the allowable annual cut (AAC). Using the same defined method for every TSR will benefit people and organizations involved in forest management because it ensures transparency, consistency and credibility in forest carbon projections.

The change in the forest carbon balance is important information for the AAC process as forests sequester and release carbon, reflecting growth, natural disturbances and management activities.

When the auditor general’s report was released in March 2025, its two recommendations were accepted. The Ministry of Forests is making progress to address Recommendation 1, which will support consistent and transparent carbon projections for its forest investment activities. A defined and approved methodology is expected to be complete in 2025.

Quick Facts:

An AAC determination is an independent, professional decision based on information ranging from technical forestry reports, First Nations consultations, input from the public, and the government’s social and economic objectives.

Under the Forest Act, the chief forester must determine the AAC in each of the province’s 37 timber supply areas and 34 tree farm licences at least once every 10 years.

Learn More:

To read the Carbon Modelling Guidance for Timber Supply Review, visit:

https://www.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/farming-natural-resources-and-industry/forestry/stewardship/forest-analysis-inventory/tsr-annual-allowable-cut/tsr_carbon_modeling_guidance_25_april_2025.pdf

To read the full report from the auditor general, visit:

https://www.oag.bc.ca/ministry-of-forests-calculating-forest-carbon-projections/

To learn more about AAC determinations, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/forestry/managing-our-forest-resources/timber-supply-review-and-allowable-annual-cut