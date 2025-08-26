New classrooms opening, more on the way for Surrey students

CANADA, August 26 - New classrooms are opening and being built to create thousands of new student seats in Surrey.

“Schools are critical to families with children in Surrey, and we’re committed to delivering modern, safe learning spaces for this fast-growing community,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure. “As Surrey grapples with the challenges of extraordinarily rapid increases in student enrolment, we are doing our part with record investments into new and expanded facilities. With new classrooms opening this fall and even more starting construction, we’re making real progress to give students the spaces they deserve, and there’s more to do.”

In fall 2025, more than 700 new student seats are opening at new classrooms in:

Woodland Park Elementary – 400 new seats

Walnut Road Elementary – 100 new seats

Theresa Clarke Elementary – 225 new seats

Over the summer, construction started on more than 2,300 new seats for the following school projects:

Kwantlen Park Secondary – 500 new seats

Martha Currie Elementary – 150 new seats

Old Yale Road Elementary – 425 new seats

Latimer Road Elementary – 150 new seats

William Watson Elementary – 300 new seats

George Greenaway Elementary – 350 new seats

Guildford Park Secondary – 450 seats

“Surrey is one of the fastest-growing communities in the province, and we’re working hard to make sure infrastructure keeps pace, especially when it comes to schools,” said Garry Begg, parliamentary secretary for Surrey infrastructure. “Projects like this ensure that students can learn in safe, modern and inspiring spaces. It’s all part of our commitment to supporting families and building a stronger Surrey.”

Since 2024, the B.C. government has announced major additions at Fleetwood Park, Kwantlen Park and Tamanawis Secondary schools, the opening of Ta’talu Elementary and new permanent spaces at Walnut Road, South Meridian and Semiahmoo Trail Elementary schools.

“The board is delighted to partner with the Province on solutions like the 16-classroom modular addition at Woodland Park Elementary,” said Gary Tymoschuk, chair, Surrey Board of Education. “Students and staff are excited to start the year with brand-new classrooms, and we’re thrilled for them. The board remains committed to working with the provincial government to create the classroom spaces needed to support every child’s learning.”

The Province has committed more than $1 billion to Surrey schools, creating more than 16,200 new student spaces and more than 4,000 seismically safe seats for Surrey students since 2017. As the province grows, government remains committed to working with both school districts and municipalities to provide all students with safe, modern and inspiring places to learn.

Quotes:

Jagrup Brar, MLA for Surrey-Fleetwood –

“With our city’s rapid growth comes the responsibility to ensure every student has access to quality learning environments. These are meaningful investments for students, teachers and the future of our community. We’re focused on creating the conditions for all kids to learn and succeed in the neighbourhoods they call home.”

Jessie Sunner, MLA for Surrey-Newton –

“Every child deserves a safe, welcoming place to learn close to home. These new classrooms reflect our commitment to Surrey families and to building a future where every student has the opportunity to thrive. As our community grows, so does our dedication to ensuring our schools grow with it.”

Amna Shah, MLA for Surrey-City Centre –

“Surrey families deserve schools that match the energy and potential of our growing community. With over a billion dollars invested, thousands of new student seats created and major upgrades underway across the district, we’re delivering on our promise to build safe, modern and inspiring learning environments. These investments are shaping the future of education in Surrey.”

Learn More:

For more information about Surrey School District, visit: https://www.surreyschools.ca/

For more information about K-12 school capital projects in B.C., visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/k-12/administration/capital