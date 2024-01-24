Patented Small Business Battery Energy Storage System Now Available in California
Award-winning generator sales & service company named exclusive sales partner for innovative home and business battery energy storage system.
Some sites don't have the space a generator requires. Now we can provide a clean, quiet backup power solution that will be a perfect fit for many small businesses.”MARTINEZ, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CD & Power, the largest independent generator service company in Northern California, today announced that it will be the exclusive Northern California dealer of the patented Bronco Power Boost battery energy storage system.
A game-changer for small businesses and homeowners, the Bronco Power Boost is designed to provide uninterrupted backup power to essential equipment in the event of an outage. The clean, quiet, and compact battery unit is wall mounted either indoors or outdoors. Charged by grid power, it turns on automatically upon sensing an outage to power devices for 32 to 96 hours, depending upon the load and configuration. Bronco’s time-of-use feature allows customers to set a timer and automatically switch power over to the Bronco and save money on their utility bills during peak usage.
First launched in 2019, the device is already installed in hundreds of locations in the U.S. and growing in popularity due to its simplicity and purpose-built design. Typical equipment that business owners with Bronco Power Boost units in place are able to operate through an outage with a Bronco Power Boost in place:
- Phone system
- Automatic doors
- Computers
- Cash registers & POS terminals
- Security cameras
- LED lighting
- Medical freezers
- Internet routers
“The Bronco Power Boost fits perfectly in our product portfolio. We are the go-to company for backup power, but not every business needs the capabilities that a diesel or hybrid battery-diesel generator provides. Additionally, some sites don't have the space a generator requires. Now we can provide a clean, quiet backup power solution that will be a perfect fit for many small businesses,” explained Lisa Carter, Vice President at CD & Power.
Bronco Founder and President, Billy Whittaker, is pleased to partner with CD & Power, sharing “[w]e want to work with companies that share our commitment to protecting homeowners and business owners from power outages. CD & Power holds a great reputation in the California communities it serves and the team is excited to help us bring our no gas, no cords, no noise option to market. It’s a great partnership.”
About CD & Power
CD & Power is a leading provider of backup power and industrial engine products and services serving Northern California from offices in Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area. The company specializes in generator and battery backup equipment sales, rentals, and maintenance services for commercial and industrial applications. CD & Power is committed to Powering Your Success!
About Bronco Power Boost
Bronco Power Boost was founded in 2019, with the mission to offer efficient battery backup power solutions without the limitations of costlier and bulkier systems. The Bronco Power Boost is an eco-friendly, automatic, battery energy storage system that is always fully charged by a trickle charge system when grid power is in use. As soon as an outage occurs, the unit automatically turns on, providing power to essential circuits.
