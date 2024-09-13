PageProof Achieves the Latest ISO 27001:2022 Certification for its ISMS

PageProof online proofing makes the review and approval of creative work feel effortless.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, September 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PageProof, the industry-leading online proofing software for enterprises, creative agencies, and marketing teams, today announced that its information security management system (ISMS) has achieved the latest ISO 27001:2022 certification, highlighting their commitment to ensuring best principles and practices for data security are in place.The 2022 certification expands on information security to also include cybersecurity and privacy protection. Key areas top of mind for businesses of all sizes when procuring software.“Achieving the latest 27001 certification is a testament to our focus on ensuring top-notch data security and privacy,” said Marcus Radich, CTO at PageProof. “Our patented triple-layer encryption, ISO 27001:2022 certified ISMS, along with our partnership with Microsoft Azure, demonstrates our commitment to protecting customer data. We will maintain, review, and improve our ISMS on an ongoing basis.”PageProof’s key security features include:1. ISO 27001:2022 certification: PageProof is committed to protecting customer data and upholding the highest security standards . The ISO 27001:2022 certification reflects PageProof’s ongoing dedication to monitoring, maintaining, reviewing, and enhancing its ISMS to ensure robust security for its customers.2. Patented triple-layer encryption: PageProof’s patented triple-layer encryption process ensures that proofs, comments, and attachments are fully encrypted at every stage – before and during transmission, as well as at rest. Only authorized users can decrypt the content, maintaining maximum confidentiality.3. Data sovereignty: Enterprise customers can nominate a data location that best fits their organization’s needs. As of September 2024, a choice of 14 data regions is offered including Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, South Africa, UAE, Japan, Norway, Canada, and United States (multiple locations).4. Single Sign-On (SSO): SSO permits your organization to log in using the same credentials they use for other corporate applications. Supported SSO providers include Microsoft Azure Active Directory, Okta, OneLogin, Ping Identity, G Suite, and more.5. SCIM (System for Cross-domain Identity Management): User provisioning can be streamlined with SCIM. New users added to the corporate SSO directory are automatically provisioned into PageProof.In addition, PageProof sits on Microsoft Azure, which brings its own industry-leading certifications, including SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27018, CSA-STAR, FIPS 140-2, PCI DSS, PCI 3DS, and various regional certifications such as CC Framework (New Zealand), G-Cloud (UK), TRUCS (China), MTCS (Singapore), CS (Germany), IDW PS 951 (Germany), GDPR (EU), CCPA (US), and IRAP (Australia).Achieving the latest ISO certification highlights PageProof's commitment to their ongoing effort to enhance their security infrastructure and reinforces its position as a leader in enterprise-grade online proofing for all industries.About PageProof:PageProof is the leading online proofing platform, making the review and approval of creative work feel effortless. Files of any kind can be securely shared with teams in just a few clicks. With powerful tools to automate workflows, review work, and ensure pixel-perfect results, providing feedback is simple.PageProof is the only triple-layer encrypted, enterprise-grade online proofing solution that offers purpose-built integrations to support all your design, communication, and project management tools.Learn more at pageproof.com.

