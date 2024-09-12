More Than $16.8 Million To Be Invested In Rural Roads

CANADA, September 12 - Released on September 12, 2024

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) announced more than $16.8 million of investment for 13 rural road projects, which will help producers ship goods more efficiently and support the province's export-based economy.

Under the Rural Integrated Roads for Growth (RIRG) program, the Ministry of Highways will invest more than $5.3 million toward the projects and rural municipalities (RMs) will fund the remaining $11.5 million this construction season.

"These investments recognize the important role our rural municipal roads play in Saskatchewan's strong and growing export-based economy," Highways Minister Lori Carr said. "They are part of an integrated transportation network that supports our local industries, rural communities and enhances our province's quality of life."

"SARM is pleased to see these projects receive funding assistance," SARM Acting President Bill Huber said. "Rural Saskatchewan has significant transportation infrastructure needs. Many of the goods and resources the province exports originate in our rural municipalities. Improving RM roads pays major economic returns to all of Saskatchewan. SARM looks forward to continued partnership with the Ministry of Highways to administer the Rural Integrated Roads for Growth Program into future."

Projects this year range from clay capping, base and sub-base work, grading and surface strengthening.

Location RIRG Allocation RM Contribution Estimated Total Project RM of Brock No. 64 $500,000 $1,000,000 $1,500,000 RM of Hazelwood No. 94 $500,000 $530,390 $1,030,390 RM of Elcapo No. 154 $279,326 $279,327 $558,653 RM of Lipton No. 217 $317,475 $317,475 $634,950 RM of Arm River No. 252 $395,845 $395,846 $791,691 RM of Insinger No. 275 $428,472 $428,473 $856,945 RM of Mount Hope No. 279 $192,023 $192,024 $384,047 RM of Morris No. 312 $500,000 $518,501 $1,018,501 RM of Lost River No. 313 $500,000 $839,823 $1,339,823 RM of Lakeside No. 338 $500,000 $517,726 $1,017,726 RM of Bayne No. 371 $225,000 $225,000 $450,000 RM of Manitou Lake No. 442 $500,000 $1,000,000 $1,500,000 RM of Eldon No. 471 $500,000 $5,300,000 $5,800,000 Totals $5,338,141 $11,544,585 $16,882,726

"The RIRG Grant underscores provincial commitment to improving rural road infrastructure," RM of Eldon No. 471 Reeve Larry Lundquist said. "Funding from this program greatly assists our municipality in managing our most important infrastructure asset - our high-traffic roads."

Administered by SARM, the provincially-funded RIRG program invests in constructing and upgrading RM road infrastructure. RIRG funding is up to 50 per cent per project to a maximum of $500,000 for a road and to a maximum $1 million for a large culvert or bridge. RMs fund the remaining project costs.

RIRG oversight is provided by a Program Management Board made up of members from SARM and the Ministry of Highways.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $13 billion in transportation infrastructure since 2008 to improve more than 20,700 kilometres of highways across the province.

