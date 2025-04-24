Trespass Regulations Amended to Improve Public Safety, Protect Communities

CANADA, April 24 - Released on April 24, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has passed new regulations to empower police to enforce trespass laws in businesses and public spaces such as libraries and parks. These changes are part of the province’s ongoing work to protect communities from the impact of illicit fentanyl and methamphetamine production, transportation, trafficking and street use.

Under The Trespass to Property Amendment Regulations, 2025, activities such as public intoxication and drug use will now be automatically considered trespassing in public spaces or businesses. This will allow police to immediately enforce the Act against individuals who are causing public disturbance or threatening public safety without seeking further information from owners and occupants of the premises.

" We continue to explore avenues that will provide police with additional legal tools to address harmful items and activities in public spaces, creating safer communities across the province,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod said. "These regulations will ensure that police can act quickly to remove individuals who pose a threat to themselves and others, ensuring our public spaces and businesses remain safe and accessible."

Under the new Regulations, police will be able to remove someone and, if necessary, charge them with an offence under The Trespass to Property Act if they are engaged in the following activities:

public intoxication;

use of a controlled substance;

threatening to cause harm to persons and property through verbal, physical or other means;

public urination or defecation;

causing damage to premises or personal property located on the premises; and

any other activity that constitutes an offence pursuant to the Criminal Code.

Fentanyl and methamphetamine are increasingly the cause of overdose deaths, violent crime and community instability. These new regulatory changes represent another step in Saskatchewan's ongoing work to address the negative impact of addictions, and protect businesses and public spaces from illicit drug use and other dangerous activities.

For more information on Saskatchewan's ongoing work to address drug use and improve public safety, visit:

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2025/april/15/government-expands-legislation-to-target-street-weapons-and-illicit-drugs.

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2025/february/25/saskatchewan-announces-measures-to-protect-communities-against-fentanyl-and-methamphetamine.

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2024/june/10/government-of-saskatchewan-makes-major-investments-in-public-safety.

-30-

For more information, contact: