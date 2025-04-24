Investor Alert: Crudite International, Grayscale Group, Swift Investments Also Known As Swifti, and WildBearUnion Group Are Not Registered

CANADA, April 24 - Released on April 24, 2025

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) warns investors of the online entities Crudite International, Grayscale Group, Swift Investments also known as Swifti and WildBearUnion.

"We encourage Saskatchewan residents to verify that entities selling investment opportunities are registered at aretheyregistered.ca before considering investing," FCAA Securities Division Executive Director Dean Murrison said. "A quick search of the registration status can tell you if who you want to invest with are reputable."

Crudite International, Grayscale Group, Swift Investments also known as Swifti and WildBearUnion claim to offer Saskatchewan residents trading opportunities, including forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies and commodities. Grayscale Group also claims to offer currency pairs, indices and exchange traded funds (ETFs). Swift Investments claims to additionally offer indices and contracts for difference (CFDs).

These entities claim to offer Saskatchewan residents an opportunity to invest in a variety of products through the online websites "crutideinternational com", "grayscale-group com", "grayscale-group net", "system.grayscale-group online", "grayscaletech ca", "swift-investment io", and "wildbearunion net". These URLs have been manually altered so as not to be interactive.

Crudite International, Grayscale Group, Swift Investments also known as Swifti and WildBearUnion are not registered to trade or sell securities or derivatives in Saskatchewan. The FCAA cautions investors and consumers not to send money to companies that are not registered in Saskatchewan, as they may not be legitimate businesses.

If you have invested with Crudite International, Grayscale Group, Swift Investments also known as Swifti and WildBearUnion or anyone claiming to be acting on their behalf, contact the FCAA's Securities Division at 306-787-5936.

In Saskatchewan, individuals or companies need to be registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives. The registration provisions of The Securities Act, 1988, and accompanying regulations are intended to ensure that only honest and knowledgeable people are registered to sell securities and derivatives and that their businesses are financially stable.

Tips to protect yourself:

Always verify that the person or company is registered in Saskatchewan to sell or advise about securities or derivatives. To check registration, visit The Canadian Securities Administrators' National Registration Search at aretheyregistered.ca.

Know exactly what you are investing in. Make sure you understand how the investment, product, or service works.

Get a second opinion and seek professional advice about the investment.

Do not allow unknown or unverified individuals to remotely access your computer.

