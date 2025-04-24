2025-26 Budget Delivers Affordable Housing Solutions

CANADA, April 24 - Released on April 24, 2025

The 2025-26 Budget delivers affordable housing and housing supports for Saskatchewan residents.

With more than $150 million for housing initiatives, the investments in this year's provincial budget will help address barriers to home ownership and rental supply. It prioritizes affordability for entry-level homes and the development of affordable rental housing.

"This year's budget recognizes the challenges of a growing province and has incorporated measures to help address the affordability of home ownership and increase the supply of affordable rentals," Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Jim Reiter said. "Affordability measures such as these will continue to support a strong and steady Saskatchewan."

Earlier this year it was announced that Saskatchewan's population had exceeded 1.25 million people for the first time. This means more residents are putting down roots in our communities. While housing in Saskatchewan remains relatively more affordable than the Canadian average, homeownership and rental housing continue to be cost-of-living pressures for Saskatchewan residents.

The majority of the housing funding in the 2025-26 Budget - $100 million - will be invested in programs to help with the cost of housing and affordable rental units.

These investments include:

New funding to start multi-year repair and renovation projects for 285 Saskatchewan Housing Corporation-owned units in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert. This will help increase the number of rentable units, reduce vacancies and respond to demands for larger family spaces.

Continuing to invest in the monthly Saskatchewan Housing Benefit to help eligible renters with their shelter costs. This benefit is cost-shared with the federal government under the National Housing Strategy.

Increased investment in the Rental Development Program to partner with housing providers to develop new supportive housing units for people who need additional support to live independently.

"The 2025-26 Budget is increasing the availability of safe and appropriate housing to help more Saskatchewan families access housing that best meets their needs," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "Making rent-ready housing units available across the province is a significant focus of the investment in provincially-owned housing."

In addition to rental housing, a number of initiatives are being implemented through the 2025-26 Budget to address affordability concerns related to homeownership and ensure Saskatchewan's vibrant communities continue to grow and thrive. Three initiatives were introduced in this year's budget to address these issues, with a combined value of more than $30 million.

Home Renovation Tax Credit - allows Saskatchewan homeowners renovating their primary residences to save money on taxes. Homeowners can claim a non-refundable tax credit on eligible home renovation expenses of up to $4,000 every year on their primary residences, to a maximum benefit of $420 annually. Seniors will be able to claim an additional $1,000 every year, for a maximum benefit of $525 annually.

- allows Saskatchewan homeowners renovating their primary residences to save money on taxes. Homeowners can claim a non-refundable tax credit on eligible home renovation expenses of up to $4,000 every year on their primary residences, to a maximum benefit of $420 annually. Seniors will be able to claim an additional $1,000 every year, for a maximum benefit of $525 annually. First-Time Homebuyers' Tax Credit - provides additional support for residents looking to purchase their first homes. This year's budget introduces an increase to the non-refundable tax credit from $10,000 to $15,000 for eligible home purchases, effective October 1, 2024, increasing the maximum benefit for an individual from $1,050 to $1,575. Combined with the federal tax credit of $1,500, Saskatchewan first-time homebuyers will be eligible for a $3,075 reduction in income tax.

- provides additional support for residents looking to purchase their first homes. This year's budget introduces an increase to the non-refundable tax credit from $10,000 to $15,000 for eligible home purchases, effective October 1, 2024, increasing the maximum benefit for an individual from $1,050 to $1,575. Combined with the federal tax credit of $1,500, Saskatchewan first-time homebuyers will be eligible for a $3,075 reduction in income tax. Provincial Sales Tax (PST) Rebate for New Home Construction - provides a rebate of up to 42 per cent of the PST paid on the purchase of a new, previously unoccupied home to make homeownership more affordable for Saskatchewan residents. The now permanent program is available for newly constructed homes with a total price of less than $550,000, before taxes and excluding the value of the land and the price of any furniture, furnishings and appliances.

The 2025-26 Budget also invests in the Secondary Suite Incentive to increase the availability of rental properties while providing homeowners with secondary income.

To learn more about the Government of Saskatchewan's housing measures and other 2025-26 Budget initiatives, please visit: budget.saskatchewan.ca.

