Take ACTION for Psoriatic Disease in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each year, the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) invites the community of people impacted by psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis to join Take ACTION for Psoriatic Disease to connect, celebrate, and unite to raise critical funds to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of all those impacted.This year’s Philadelphia event will be held at the Philadelphia Zoo on September 21. Anyone who lives with psoriatic disease or supports a friend or family member is invited. Jacqueline Nachmias, the local Take ACTION Ambassador, will give a speech about her journey with psoriasis at the event.“I joined Take ACTION this year to raise awareness of psoriatic disease, notably among younger patients like myself and the other individuals in NPF’s Youth Ambassador program,” said Jacqueline.Take ACTION for Psoriatic Disease is a nationwide movement to educate, advocate, motivate, and celebrate the community of more than 8 million people in the U.S. who live with psoriatic disease.“All over the country, communities are coming together to honor and recognize the progress toward a cure made possible by NPF donors and fundraisers,” says Leah M. Howard, J.D., the president and CEO of NPF. “This community deserves to be celebrated, and Take ACTION is the absolute best way to do that.”This year’s event will be a community gathering for the entire NPF family. It will include psoriatic disease education, an inspiring program, and entertainment for the whole family.“I hope to see you on September 21 at the Philadelphia Zoo,” says Kristin Brooks, associate director of field development & national peer-to-peer initiatives for NPF. “We have a great morning planned, and everyone is welcome.”Visit the website at psoriasis.org/takeaction to learn more or donate to Take ACTION for Psoriatic Disease — Philadelphia Serving the community of people impacted by psoriatic disease for more than 55 years with support, advocacy, research, and education, the National Psoriasis Foundation is the leading nonprofit representing individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The mission of NPF is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of more than 8 million individuals in the United States affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. Learn more at psoriasis.org.About the National Psoriasis Foundation Youth Ambassador ProgramThe physical and emotional impact of psoriatic disease is often magnified for young people, who already grapple with a range of coming-of-age issues. NPF Youth Ambassadors foster opportunities to make friends and engage with others who have psoriatic disease. They serve as leaders in the community, act as role models to help peers manage and take control of their disease, and inspire others with psoriatic disease to lead confident and fulfilling lives.

