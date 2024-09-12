Governor Abbott Appoints Pruitt To 494th Judicial District Court

TEXAS, September 12 - September 12, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Kathryn Lanigan Pruitt to the 494th Judicial District Court in Collin County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Kathryn Lanigan Pruitt of Frisco is a senior attorney at Plunk Smith, PLLC. Previously, she was owner and managing member of the Pruitt Law Group, PLLC and is board certified in family law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists, Collin County Bar Association (CCBA), the Denton County Bar Association, board member of the CCBA Solo/Small Firm Section, and a life fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation. Additionally, she is a former member of the Dallas Bar Association and former volunteer mediator for the Denton County Alternative Dispute Resolution Program. Pruitt received a Bachelor of Arts in English from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law.