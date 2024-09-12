Governor Abbott Urges Vigilance Against Antisemitism At Texas Colleges, Universities

TEXAS, September 12 - September 12, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a letter to Texas higher education institutions to continue the fight against antisemitism in Texas and ensure a safe learning environment for Jewish students and Texans by reminding all colleges and universities to comply with his Executive Order.



“As I have already made clear, antisemitism is never acceptable in Texas and there is zero tolerance for acts of antisemitism on Texas college and university campuses,” reads the letter. “As we approach the one-year anniversary of the October 7 terrorist attack in Israel, and in light of recent events and rising tensions in Gaza, it is crucial that Texas colleges and universities stay vigilant. It is imperative that you continue taking the necessary steps to combat antisemitism on your campuses and ensure a safe environment for Jewish staff, students, and faculty. Texas will continue to stand with Israel and the Jewish community in the fight against antisemitism.”



Read the Governor’s letter to Texas colleges and universities here.



In March, Governor Abbott issued an Executive Order that required all higher education institutions in Texas to review their free speech policies to establish appropriate punishments for antisemitic rhetoric on college and university campuses, ensure policies that address the sharp rise of antisemitic acts are enforced, and include the definition of antisemitism in free speech policies.



Governor Abbott has taken significant action to bolster security and combat antisemitism across Texas amid acts of war against the State of Israel and innocent civilians by the brutal terrorist organization Hamas, including:



The Governor has continued to support the Jewish community and combat antisemitism throughout his time in office, including: establishing the Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Commission; awarding more than $19 million through his Public Safety Office for security enhancement projects to houses of worship, such as synagogues; and banning all state agencies from engaging in business or investments with companies that boycott Israel.

