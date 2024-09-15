National Telecommuting Institute, NTI, Endorses Social Security Administration’s Simplified Application Process

MA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Social Security Administration (SSA) has announced an update to the application process for its disability benefit programs, set to take effect in December 2024.

The new iClaim application process is expected to make it significantly easier for the 2 million people who apply for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) each year.

The new streamlined application will feature “user-tested, plain-language questions, prepopulated answers where possible, seamless step-by-step transitions, and more” according to the SSA.

“It is a win anytime a process can be made easier,” said Alan Hubbard, NTI’s President and COO. “It is an especially big win when it means that an already complicated process can be made easier for people with disabilities.”

In November 2023, it took 225 days on average for a person to receive a decision on their disability benefits application. If the applicant needed to go through all four steps of the appeal process, the average wait for a decision increased to a staggering 839 days.

For more than 25 years, NTI has been supporting Americans with disabilities and their family caregivers through training programs and work-at-home job opportunities. For more information, visit www.NTIcentral.org.



