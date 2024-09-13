National Telecommuting Institute, NTI, Launches Disability Positive T-shirt with a Friday the 13th Twist

MA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NTI’s mission has been to support the disability community since opening their doors in 1995. Initially, their focus was on creating work-at-home job opportunities for people with severe disabilities. Since then, they have expanded to assist everyone with a disability and their family caregivers. Their objectives have also expanded to include training services, job coaching and advocacy.

“We see being disability advocates as an important part of our mission.” said Alan Hubbard, NTI’s President and COO. “We want to do what we can to ensure people with disabilities are visible within our society and that their needs are considered.”

In the spirt of Friday the 13th and Halloween, NTI created a t-shirt that says, “Disability is not a scary word.”

“There is a tendency in our world to fear things that are different.” said Hubbard. “With a more inclusive society, the word ‘disability’ can become less about fear and more about a different way of experiencing the world.”

Other designs include disability positive statements like: Disabled and Proud, Inclusion Matters and Disability Rights are Human Rights.

You can get your disability positive clothing at www.bonfire.com/store/nticentral/.

Learn more about NTI and how they have been supporting Americans with disabilities and their family caregivers over the past 25 years by visiting www.NTIcentral.org.

