PACE Anti-Piracy, Inc. to Exhibit and Present at IBC2024

PACE to host IBC2024 Content Everywhere session on "Protecting the value of software algorithms"

PACE to host IBC2024 Content Everywhere session on "Protecting the value of software algorithms" and exhibit within the IBC2024 Content Everywhere Hall 14.

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PACE Anti-Piracy , Inc., a pioneer in software security and licensing solutions, is excited to announce its participation and exhibition at IBC2024. This prestigious event will take place from September 13-16, 2024, at the RAI Amsterdam.The IBC Show (International Broadcasting Convention) is an annual event focused on the global media, entertainment, and technology industries. The show attracts professionals from television, radio, and online media sectors. It serves as a platform for showcasing the latest innovations in broadcasting, content creation, delivery, and media technology. This event covers areas such as production, distribution, streaming, and immersive media technologies like VR/AR, AI, and cloud solutions. It’s a key global hub for those involved in creating and delivering media content.PACE Anti-Piracy will host a session at 17:00 on Saturday focusing on the importance of protecting software algorithms, particularly those involving AI, in the media production and distribution industries. The talk will emphasize the critical role of IP protection in securing the business value derived from software algorithms. Find PACE Anti-Piracy on IBC stand #14.D11.IBC Content Everywhere Talk by PACE Anti-Piracy:Date: Saturday, 14 SeptemberTime: 17:00 - 17:15Place: IBC Content Everywhere Stage 2 (Hall 14)Title: Protecting the value of software algorithms Topic: Software algorithms - including AI - underpin many of the advances in media production and distribution. These algorithms are valuable in terms of the revenue they can generate; and valuable in terms of how intellectual property can underpin a company’s worth. The unfortunate truth is that valuable algorithms are targeted by hackers and unscrupulous competitors looking to gain from your developers’ hard work. In this demonstration, PACE Anti-Piracy will share its four decades of experience protecting software intellectual property, discussing the risks of reverse engineering, and providing practical steps you can take. Protecting your algorithms ultimately protects the value of your business.Presenter: Neal Michie, Director of Product Management, PACE Anti-PiracyBobby Lombardi, VP of Product and Business Development at PACE Anti-Piracy, stated, “We are proud to support the International Broadcasting Convention and look forward to contributing to the ongoing advancements in media and entertainment technology and the protection of its valuable IP”.About the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC):IBC sits at the global crossroads of the media entertainment and technology industries providing an informative, innovative, and beneficial experience for all attendees. Established ‘by the industry for the industry’ in 1967, IBC has continued to evolve over its more-than-50-year history serving the development of the Media Entertainment & Technology industry. During this time new technologies have continued to emerge in a changing and converging world that have influenced the development of IBC’s organization and the evolution of the IBC event. For further information, please visit: https://show.ibc.org/ About PACE Anti-Piracy, Inc.:PACE Anti-Piracy, Inc. is a leading provider of software security and licensing solutions, trusted by top media and entertainment developers worldwide. Their iLok licensing platform and hardware solutions protect intellectual property, ensuring secure and flexible distribution of digital products. For more information, visit www.paceap.com

