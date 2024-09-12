MPD Arrests Suspect, Searching for Additional Suspect in Northwest Burglary
The Metropolitan Police Department has announced an arrest has been made in a Burglary Two offense.
On Sunday, August 18, 2024, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the suspects entered an establishment in the 3400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects took property and then fled the scene.
On Wednesday, September 11, 2024, as a result of detectives’ investigation, 45-year-old Angelo Deleo Long of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.
The other suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:
This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24127285
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.