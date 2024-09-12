MPD Arrests Suspect, Searching for Additional Suspect in Northwest Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department has announced an arrest has been made in a Burglary Two offense.

On Sunday, August 18, 2024, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the suspects entered an establishment in the 3400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects took property and then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, September 11, 2024, as a result of detectives’ investigation, 45-year-old Angelo Deleo Long of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

The other suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24127285