Wanted Suspect Arrested in a Sex Abuse Offense and an Assault Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect wanted in a sex abuse and an assault offense.

On April 15, 2024, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the suspect, who is an acquaintance of the victim, forced the victim to engage in an unwanted sexual act in the 1000 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. (First Degree Sexual Abuse, CCN: 24058444)

On August 10, 2024, at approximately 7:30 a.m., the victim reported that the suspect placed her in a headlock and knocked her to the ground. The victim was transported by DC Fire and EMS to a local area hospital to be treated for injuries. (Assault with Significant Bodily Injury, CCN: 24122527)

On September 11, 2024, 32-year-old Maurice Spears of Northeast, DC, was arrested by DC Housing Authority Police. He was charged pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, obtained by MPD detectives, with both of the above offenses.

