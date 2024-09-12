Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for September 12-18, 2024

ANDERSON COUNTY, SR 62 between SR 61 and Union Valley Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution in this area.

BLOUNT COUNTY, SR 33 Southbound at William Blount Drive: On Monday, September 16, 2024 through Friday, September 20, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews perform roadside construction. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

BLOUNT COUNTY, US 321/ SR 73 between Tuckaleechee Pike and Bridge over Hesse Creek: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

BLOUNT COUNTY, SR 162 Pellissippi Parkway between Cusick Road and SR 33: SR 162 is reduced from two lanes to one through this project as construction crews perform bridge work in this area. Motorists should be alert for changed conditions, workers present, and use extreme caution through this area.

BLOUNT COUNTY, SR 334 bridge over CSX Railroad: Motorists should be alert for workers present and lane closures through this bridge repair project. Motorists should use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North and South between Mile Markers 140 and 147: Motorists should be alert for possible nightly lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should expect potential delays, be alert for slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North and South between Mile Markers 156 and 160: Motorists should be alert for possible nightly lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should expect potential delays, be alert for slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.



CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 9 Bridge over Cove Lake: SR 9 Bridge over Cove Lake is reduced to one lane in each direction through this bridge repair project. These reductions will remain in place around the clock. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 63 between Frontier Road/Woodson Lane and Claiborne County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, SR 63 between Campbell County Line and Hall Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

COCKE COUNTY, I-40 East and West between Mile Markers 447 and 451: On Monday, September 16, 2024 through Thursday, September 19, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

COCKE COUNTY, SR 35 between Old Newport Highway and Fain Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

GREENE COUNTY, I-81 North near Mile Marker 20: Beginning Tuesday, September 17, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning on Mondays through Thursdays through this project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

GREENE COUNTY, I-81 North and South between Mile Markers 44 and 50: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.



GREENE COUNTY, SR 35 Main Street between Summer Street and Church Street: On Tuesday, September 17, 2024 through Thursday, September 19, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway work in this area. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

GREENE COUNTY, SR 351 between SR 34 and SR 93: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, US 11/SR 34 between N. Bellwood Road and Merchant Greene Boulevard: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform work through this intersection improvement project. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, US 25/SR 32 between US 11E and bridge over Holston River : Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures through this concrete rehabilitation project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, US 25/SR 32 at Progress Parkway/Thoroughbred Run Road: Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, lane shifts and use extreme caution through this construction project.

HANCOCK COUNTY, SR 33 between Campbell Drive and Harrison Street: SR 33 is closed and detoured in this area as crews replace the bridge over Greasy Creek. Motorists should be alert for changed conditions, follow signed detour, and use extreme caution in this area.

HAWKINS COUNTY, SR 70 between SR 66 and Greene County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.



JEFFERSON COUNTY, US 25/70/SR 9 over Rimmer Creek (L.M. 13.2) and Koontz Creek (L.M. 14.2): Motorists should be alert for workers present, possible lane closures at various times, and use extreme caution through this construction project.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, SR 113 at SR 341: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews perform work through this intersection improvement project. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

JOHNSON COUNTY, SR 67 between US 421 and Pedro Shoun Ln.: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

JOHNSON COUNTY, SR 418 between US 421 and Hady St.: Motorists should be alert for possible nightly lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-140 East near Mile Marker 2: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadside construction activities through this I.T.S. expansion project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-140 East and West near Mile Marker 8: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures nightly between thehours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadside construction activities through this I.T.S. expansion project. Motorists should be alert for workerspresent, slow traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-640 East and West near Mile Marker 5: On Sunday, September 15, 2024, motorists should be alert for brief rolling roadblocks between the hours of 6 a.m. and noon as utility crews perform overhead line work. Motorists should be alert for slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-640 East and West between Mile Markers 6 and 10: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/i-640-reconstruction.html

KNOX COUNTY, Various Interstates through Knoxville: Motorists should be alert for possible mobile lane closures nightly between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Topside Road and Maloney Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures and lane shifts as crews perform work through this project. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution as workers will be present.



For project information, go to

https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-little-river-to-maloney.html

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway construction between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail. Motorists should be alert for crews intermittently pacing traffic between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail on Alcoa Highway (US 129/State Route 115) daily, as needed, to move equipment and materials within the project limits and to conduct routine roadway maintenance. Disruptions to traffic flow are anticipated to be short in nature. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduce speed, be alert for slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this construction project.

For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/state-route-115.html

KNOX COUNTY, US 441/ SR 33 between Central Street and Mineral Springs Avenue: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, US 441/ SR 71 between Simpson Road and Hendron Chapel Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures, workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this construction project.



KNOX COUNTY, SR 169 Middlebrook Pike at Cedar Bluff Road: On Wednesday, September 18, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

LOUDON COUNTY, I-40 East near Mile Marker 363: On Wednesday, September 18, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

LOUDON COUNTY, I-75 North and South between Mile Markers 66 (Monroe County Line) and Mile Marker 74: Motorists should be alert for possible nightly lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

MONROE COUNTY, US 411/ SR 33 Bridge over Little Tennessee River near Log Mile 16.7: Motorists should be alert for lane reductions through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, possible slow traffic, and use extreme caution through is area. This project is estimated to be complete on or before July 31, 2025.

MORGAN COUNTY, SR 116 Petros Highway over Stockstill Creek: SR 116 is reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal through this box bridge replacement project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

SEVIER COUNTY, US 441 between Community Center Drive and Waldens Main Street: On Monday, September 16, 2024 through Thursday, September 19, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as utility crews perform work in this area. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SCOTT COUNTY, SR 63 between SR 456 and Norma Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times, workers and equipment present, and use extreme caution through this project.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 75 between Log Miles 3.18 and 3.99: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 Bridge over South Fork Holston River and Plant Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 357 between Log Miles 0.2 and 2.4: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

UNION COUNTY, SR 33 between Knox County Line and SR 144: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this construction widening project. Motorists should be alert for new traffic patterns, lane shifts, workers present, and use caution through this area.



UNION COUNTY, SR 144 Hickory Star Road between SR 33 and SR 170: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. as crews complete final items through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

UNION COUNTY, SR 170 Hickory Valley Road between SR 144 and Anderson County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. as crews complete final items through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.



For information on statewide interstate construction motorists can access the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay website at https://smartway.tn.gov/traffic.

TDOT is now on Twitter. For up to the minute traffic information in Knoxville and the Tri-Cities follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/knoxville511. For statewide travel information follow www.twitter.com/TN511.