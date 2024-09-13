Country Artist - John Haywood - Releases New Single "Midnight Cowboy"

"Midnight Cowboy" Cover Art John Haywood John Haywood John Haywood

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Country Artist / Songwriter John Haywood releases his highly-anticipated new single, " Midnight Cowboy " on Hollow Point Records, available now on all streaming platforms. This single, written by Haywood and produced by Phil Anthony, is an upbeat tune about the quest for an authentic late-night bar that is steeped in tradition, playing the music of eras past that premiered yesterday on All Country News “I wrote this song out of frustration after playing a downtown cover gig, but it comes across as a breezy, Tom Petty-inspired jam that’s rooted in traditional country sound—which ties in sonically with the song’s Haggard and Highwaymen references and its obvious nostalgia for the old school.” said John Haywood.With his deep vocal style, reminiscent of Merle Haggard and Johnny Cash, Haywood is releasing “Midnight Cowboy” on the heels of his success with singles, “Ghost Town in the Sky” and “Saint,” both reaching over 100,000+ streams.Haywood was added to the Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival in 2023 and then made his television debut as lead singer of the band Gamblers in the Neon on the AXS show Banded: The Musician Competition. He returned to the Tin Pan South Festival in 2024 and saw his first viral songwriting cut “Tamed by Tennessee” (Callum Kerr, Chris Andreucci) that reached over Two Million Streams.Born and raised just south of Baltimore, Maryland, Haywood is quickly making a name for himself in Music City. In 2016, Haywood was traveling across the country, when he made a stop in Nashville and the city made a huge impression on him. He stopped by the Ernest Tubb Record Shop downtown where he bought Chris Stapleton’s latest album. That was the music that accompanied him during his cross-country road trip. In 2021, he moved to Nashville to pursue his passion for writing and country music.﻿Haywood soon found himself researching some of the best country songs of eras past and recalled his dad listening to 90's country as a kid. While his love of music is vast, he quickly discovered that he was drawn to the old-school music of Willie, Waylon, Hank, Merle and Johnny, that he describes as an outlaw country sound. So it's no surprise that Haywood's voice is often described as reminiscent of those artists with a deep, sultry, old-school vocal poured over a mix of blues, rock and outlaw country sound.And while he has a love of the traditional sound, he brings a contemporary flare to that old-school vibe, with fresh ideas, solid storylines and melodies weaved within his music. Country fans will undoubtedly be watching this talented young man as he blazes his way through the music scene and his journey continues to unfold. ﻿“Midnight Cowboy” is available now on all streaming platforms. Be sure to subscribe to Haywood’s YouTube Channel for upcoming video releases and visit his website at https://johnhaywood.info/home SINGLE REVIEW"What immediately stands out about 'Midnight Cowboy' is Haywood's deep, soulful voice. With a vocal style that channels the spirit of classic country icons like Haggard and Johnny Cash, Haywood delivers a performance that feels both nostalgic and fresh. His twang is unmistakable, wrapping around each lyric with an authenticity that makes this song feel like it was plucked from another era. Haywood's voice isn’t just rich—it’s layered with a sense of gritty determination and smooth charm, the perfect match for this breezy, Tom Petty-esque jam. If 'Midnight Cowboy' is any indication of what’s to come, John Haywood is undoubtedly on a trajectory toward stardom. His unique sound, rich vocals, and dedication to country music tradition are just the breath of fresh air Nashville has been waiting for. Keep an eye on this rising talent—his journey has only just begun." - All Country News

"Midnight Cowboy" Lyric Video

