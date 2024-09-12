Grant Marsh Bridge construction advances, traffic revisions needed over bridge and on River Road

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction along I-94 on Grant Marsh Bridge is advancing steadily and on track for completion by late October or early November. To keep the project on schedule, crews will be adjusting traffic patterns on the bridge and on River Road underneath the work area.

Starting Monday, Sept. 16, traffic will be able to utilize both structures of Grant Marsh Bridge. The westbound and eastbound structures will be reduced to one lane with traffic utilizing the right (outside) lanes across the bridge. The inside lanes will be closed to replace the median barrier. Due to tight conditions, please adhere to the posted speed limit and remain vigilant for workers and equipment.

Construction crews will also close a section of the northbound lane on River Road from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for one to two days during the week of Sept. 16-20. Flaggers will safely guide traffic through the southbound lane during these hours. This closure is needed to remove the access platform that is currently in place under Grant Marsh Bridge. Access to area businesses and Keelboat Park will remain available to the public.

The on-ramp for eastbound I-94 traffic from Bismarck Expressway will remain closed until the project is completed.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or locate the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

