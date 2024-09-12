Rutland Barracks / Domestic Dispute
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4005693
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Busier
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On September 12, 2024, at approximately 0858 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Plymouth, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Toryn Deveney
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plymouth, Vermont
VICTIM (unlawful mischief): Amanda Taylor
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mount Holly, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/12/2024, at approximately 0858 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a vandalism at a business/residence in Plymouth, Vermont. Through investigation it was determined Toryn Deveney caused pain and/or bodily injury to a person whom he was in a relationship with. Further, Deveney damaged property that he had no right to. Deveney was placed into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Deveney was later released on court-imposed conditions to include appearing at Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 9/13/24 at 12:30 PM.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes, attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/13/2024 at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
