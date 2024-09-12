Rutland Barracks / Domestic Dispute

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4005693

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Busier

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On September 12, 2024, at approximately 0858 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Plymouth, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Toryn Deveney

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plymouth, Vermont

VICTIM (unlawful mischief): Amanda Taylor

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mount Holly, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/12/2024, at approximately 0858 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a vandalism at a business/residence in Plymouth, Vermont. Through investigation it was determined Toryn Deveney caused pain and/or bodily injury to a person whom he was in a relationship with. Further, Deveney damaged property that he had no right to. Deveney was placed into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Deveney was later released on court-imposed conditions to include appearing at Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 9/13/24 at 12:30 PM.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes, attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/13/2024 at 12:30 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.