PRESS RELEASE - State Veterans Cemetery to Inter Unclaimed Veterans at Medical Lake 

Spokane County – The State Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake will hold a Forgotten Heroes interment on September 19 at 1:00pm.

WDVA works closely with Veterans service groups, funeral industry partners, public administrators and other concerned citizens to ensure the dignified burial of unclaimed veterans. Collectively we work to locate, positively identify, and inter eligible veterans and family members. These organizations work tirelessly throughout the year researching military service records and vital records to locate unclaimed veterans eligible for burial at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery. Once identified, the logistics of claiming and coordinating the transfer to the state’s Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake begins.

Over the coming days unclaimed Veterans remains will be transported to the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake where the cremains will be ceremoniously turned over to the Department of Veterans Affairs for interment. These individuals will be interred in their final resting place with full military honors in a community interment service. The final committal service will take place at 1:00pm on Thursday September 19, 2024, and is open to the public. As a reminder, pets or the use of any tobacco or vaping products are not allowed on the premises.

The Washington State Veterans Cemetery is open to the public 7 days a week, from 8am to sunset. Interments are held Monday through Friday and are scheduled by contacting the cemetery staff. For additional information regarding the ride and the interment service please contact the cemetery at 509-299-6280 or visit www.dva.wa.gov/Cemetery .