Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,224 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,704 in the last 365 days.

PROCLAMATION - POW/MIA Recognition Day

WHEREAS, more than 217,000 Americans have been confined by adversaries of the United States during the last 100 years, with many enduring brutal and inhumane treatment by their captors in violation of international law; and

WHEREAS, nearly 1,600 Americans are still missing from the Vietnam War, as well as 7,500 unaccounted for from the Korean War, 128 from the Cold War, and over 73,678 from World War II, with thousands unrecoverable and lost in the deep sea; and

WHEREAS, families and friends of these missing Americans, as well as their fellow veterans, endure uncertainty concerning their fate; and

WHEREAS, as a nation founded on the principles of civil rights and justice, we have a moral obligation to continue to make every effort to ascertain the truth about these Americans;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Jay Inslee, governor of the state of Washington, do hereby proclaim September 20, 2024, as

POW/MIA Recognition Day

in Washington, and I urge all people in our state to join me in this special observance.

Signed this 26th day of August, 2024

Governor Jay Inslee

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

PROCLAMATION - POW/MIA Recognition Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more