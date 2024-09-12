Township Orders Immediate Auction Sale for Fire Damaged Mansion Sprawling Stone Compound

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tranzon Alderfer is thrilled to announce the upcoming auction of a French Chateau Style Mansion in Salisbury Township, Pennsylvania. The property known as Ravenwood includes the 18,500+/- sq ft main house, along with two apartments and a 4,600+/- sq ft guest house. In 2021 a fire broke out in the home and caused significant damage. The east wing of the home has been taken down to the foundation and most of the interior has been stripped to the studs. The apartments and guest house remain in good shape and suffered no smoke damage.The 4.26 acre compound sits at the end of a private cul-de-sac. It has garage space for sixteen cars so bidders can bring their antique automobile collection. The impressive exterior architectural details, terraced gardens and pool with waterfall make it a great place to entertain.The property was purchased in November 2021 and the buyers only owned the home for a short period of time before it caught fire. The owners attempted to sell the property and after several years decided to donate Ravenwood to the township. Salisbury Township has maintained the home in has hired Tranzon Alderfer to market and sell the property at public auction.“Salisbury was happy to accept this generous donation to the township, the property is truly a showplace” said Cathy Bonaskiewich Township Manager for Salisbury. “The Commissioners have decided to sell it and use the proceeds to benefit the township.”Auction Details:• Property Address: 3015 Barrington Lane, Allentown, PA 18103• Auction Date: 10/16/24 1:00pm ET• Auction Location: Online at www.tranzon.com • Preview Dates: 9/28/24 & 10/6/24 12:00pm – 3:00pm"We specialize in selling Real Estate at Auction," said Bob Dann, of Tranzon Alderfer. "We are excited to help Salisbury Township find a new owner for this one-of-a-kind property."How to Participate: Interested bidders are invited to attend property tours, call Tranzon Alderfer at 800-577-8845.More pictures, floorplans, property specifications, auction terms, and bidding process can be found on the Tranzon website.About Tranzon: Tranzon is a leading real estate auction company with a proven track record of successfully selling properties across the United States. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence, Tranzon provides clients with innovative solutions to achieve their real estate goals.End of Press Release

