U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Dale Strong for Alabama’s 5th Congressional District 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Dale Strong to represent Alabama’s Fifth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce our support and endorsement for Representative Dale Strong in Alabama’s 5th Congressional District," said Moore Hallmark, Vice President and Managing Director, Regional Government Affairs. “Representative Strong has been a champion for business, cutting taxes and over burdensome regulations, and is a key leader in supporting growth and opportunity for his constituents. We are proud to stand with Representative Strong and look forward to working together in the 119th Congress."

“It is an honor to be endorsed by the U. S. Chamber of Commerce. Now more than ever, we need elected officials who are pro-business and will fight against government overreach, and I have a proven record of doing just that,” said Congressman Strong. “We are seeing firsthand what the Biden administration is doing to our businesses and supply chain and how it is affecting the consumer along with our checkbooks. Prices are sky high on the most basic goods. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and our local chambers are the voice of businesses, and I look forward to continuing working with them on creating a pro-business friendly environment and fighting the federal government overreach and unnecessary taxes, fees, and laws.”

