Asset Technology Group, Inc. expanding and relocating headquarters to Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Asset Technology Group, Inc. (ATG), an information technology (IT) services provider, today announced it is expanding and relocating its headquarters to Florence County. The company’s $6.2 million investment will create 77 new jobs.

Founded in Darlington County in 2005, ATG specializes in technology infrastructure for small- to medium-sized businesses and municipalities. The company assists clients with installing, configuring, and maintaining reliable IT solutions and support.

ATG will expand and relocate its headquarters to the 8,500-square-foot facility located at 901 Second Loop Road in Florence.

Operations will be online in the fourth quarter of 2024. Individuals interested in joining the ATG team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $50,000 Set-Aside grant to Florence County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“We are thrilled to announce the move of our headquarters to Florence, South Carolina with the acquisition of an 8,500-square-foot facility on Second Loop Road. This move represents a significant milestone for Asset Technology Group as we continue to grow and innovate. We are deeply appreciative of the support from the South Carolina Department of Commerce and Florence County, whose assistance has been instrumental in creating this economic opportunity. This expansion not only strengthens our presence in the region but also underscores our commitment to contributing to the local community and its economic development.” -Asset Technology Group, Inc. CEO Bill Lynch

“Congratulations to Asset Technology Group on its expansion into Florence County. It is always encouraging when a homegrown company expands in our state, and we look forward to watching Asset Technology Group continue to thrive in South Carolina for many years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina’s technology industry continues to have great success, and today’s announcement by Asset Technology Group is yet another example of that. We congratulate the company on this expansion and are proud to support ATG’s growth in Florence County.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Florence County Council is excited to welcome Asset Technology Group, Inc.’s new headquarters to Florence County. This investment affirms our commitment to value job creation throughout Florence County, and we are excited for the 77 new technology-oriented jobs that will be created as a result of ATG’s commitment to Florence County.” -Florence County Council Chairman William Schofield

FIVE FAST FACTS