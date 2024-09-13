Anthem Built Looking to Partner with Post-Frame Contractors

Anthem Built, a post-frame building supply company looks to partner with contractors across the US to offer a more reliable alternative to post-frame repair.

VARNA, IL, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The post-frame construction industry has stagnated for years, with little change in the building techniques and products used. Anthem Built, a new post-frame building supply company in Central Illinois, hopes to inject innovation into the industry by introducing its products for post-frame repair. Additionally, Anthem Built is looking for contractors to partner with to install these specialized post-frame components.The same contracting experts behind Savage Building Systems started Anthem Built with one goal: to bring greater innovation to the post-frame industry. In advance of this goal, Steve Beach, CEO and owner of Anthem Built, looked to tackle one of the most pervasive issues of post-frame design: wood rot in columns.As simple and durable as the design of post-frame structures tends to be, age, moisture and proximity to soil lend to the accelerated deterioration of a building’s foundation. Outside of concrete bases and laminated wood, there are few solutions for effectively combatting rot in a barn or warehouse’s columns. As a result, property owners are often stuck footing the bill for expensive excavation and replacement of their structure’s primary supports.In response to this major flaw in post-frame design, in 2016, Steve Beach developed Anthem Built’s flagship repair product: the Column Repair Sleeve.“We saw an absence of a reliable way to correct wood rot in post-frame structures, so we decided to take on the problem ourselves,” said Beach. “If something isn’t working, why keep doing it the same way? Our repair products aim to fill a crucial need for post-frame repair while streamlining and improving aspects of post-frame construction and barn restoration.”At the onset of wood rot in a column, contractors can implement Anthem Built’s Repair Sleeves. The part is designed to fit seamlessly around the section of a column impacted by deterioration. Made from galvanized steel, the Repair Sleeve strengthens and encapsulates a wood column, restoring its previous strength and correcting column displacement and settlement without extensive excavation. Additionally, the Repair Sleeves are designed with flanges, which provide an anchor point for attaching grade boards and add strength and resistance to lateral wind loads.Anthem Built has seen significant market demand for its innovative repair products. Its contractors have installed over 15,000 Repair Sleeves, with a 100% success rate and customer satisfaction. In lieu of this success, Anthem Built is now looking for additional contractors and builders to partner with to ensure its Repair Sleeves reach a broader market.“We believe our post-frame components are an incredible business opportunity and investment. Our Repair Sleeves can be an enhancement for companies already involved in post-frame construction. If our products can help builders work smarter, not harder, we see it as a boon to the entire post-frame industry.”By becoming an Anthem Built installer, contractors can benefit from direct pricing, manufacturer support, and exclusive access to the company’s latest products, systems and tools. Anthem Built provides certification and training for those wishing to install their products, as well as marketing assistance and leads for service. All Anthem Built components utilize top-quality materials and are made in the American Midwest.Contractors looking to increase their revenue by adding new post-frame products and services to their business can contact Anthem Built at 309-463-2777 or fill out an online form: https://anthembuilt.com/become-an-installer/ Anthem Built is a family-owned and operated building supply company based in Illinois. It is dedicated to preserving and restoring existing post-frame buildings through innovative products that improve and strengthen post-frame design. Its products and systems result from 34 years of real-world contractor insight combined with purposeful innovation. With decades of experience in construction and manufacturing, the team at Anthem Built delivers proprietary solutions to help builders save time, reduce errors, and increase structure quality. You can contact Anthem Built by calling 309-463-2777.

