ATCC Expands Campus with a New Biomanufacturing Facility in Prince William County

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that American Type Culture Collection will invest $54.7 million to expand its bioresource center campus in Prince William County with a new biomanufacturing facility focused on global health. ATCC is a private, nonprofit global biological resource center and standards organization that provides scientists with the biomaterials and resources they need to conduct critical life science research. Virginia successfully competed with Maryland for the project, which will create 75 new jobs.

“ATCC is a world-class resource for scientists performing vital research to solve important health issues,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “They are a crucial component to Virginia’s thriving life sciences industry, and I am thrilled to see them invest in Virginia again.”

“ATCC is a long-term employer in Prince William County, and this investment and expansion will further the organization’s mission to provide scientists with biomaterials and resources to conduct crucial research,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Life sciences is a booming sector in the Commonwealth thanks to partners like ATCC, and we look forward to their continued growth in Virginia.”

"For almost 100 years, ATCC has played an important role in delivering credible biological materials that advance scientific research and address the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and spread of disease,” said ATCC chairman and CEO Raymond H. Cypess, DVM, PhD. "This new state-of-the-art biomanufacturing facility will enable ATCC to expand its resources to meet current and future global health and national security needs and we are grateful to have received this grant to continue expanding our presence in Virginia as a top-rated life science employer.”

“In 1998, ATCC was one of the first private companies to set up their headquarters in Innovation Park,” said chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors Deshundra Jefferson. “It’s a privilege to witness their continued growth 26 years later. By further expanding their biomanufacturing capabilities, ATCC is enhancing our region's bioscience infrastructure and is a testament to Prince William County's commitment to fostering a community where innovation truly thrives."

"Here in Prince William County, we are investing in our future every day by supporting life-saving research in the biomedical sciences,” said Delegate Josh Thomas. “I'm excited that ATCC has decided to expand its operations in our community by creating 75 new jobs right here in HD-21. I want to thank the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for their work in securing this deal for our community."

Founded in 1925, ATCC supports the scientific community with the world’s largest and most diverse collection of human and animal cell products, as well as molecular genomic tools, microbe products, and biological materials. ATCC reference materials are cited as standards by agencies including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Clinical Laboratory Standards Institute, United States Pharmacopeia, European Pharmacopoeia, Japan Pharmacopoeia, and the World Health Organization.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Prince William County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved an $800,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Prince William County with this project. Support for ATCC’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, ranked the No. 1 Customized Workforce Training Program in the United States by Business Facilities in 2023 and 2024. The program, created by VEDP in collaboration with higher education partners, accelerates new facility startups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.