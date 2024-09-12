NEWS RELEASE: DLIR Hosts Job Fair at Ke‘ehi Lagoon

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

September 12, 2024

DLIR Hosts Job Fair at Ke‘ehi Lagoon

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) and American Job Center announced a joint, in-person job fair on September 17, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Keʻehi Lagoon Memorial. Veterans are invited for a priority hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by general public hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“As Hawai‘i continues to face a labor shortage, job fairs like this are crucial in helping residents find employment while addressing the needs of our local economy,” said DLIR Director Jade T. Butay. “This event provides a valuable opportunity for job seekers to connect with employers from a variety of industries.”

Employers from the federal, state and private sectors will be present, offering job seekers an opportunity to speak with employers, many of whom will be conducting on-the-spot hiring. Attendees are encouraged to arrive professionally dressed, with updated copies of their resumes.

For more information on this and other DLIR events go to: https://labor.hawaii.gov/wdd.

These services are fully funded by U.S. Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration grants, totaling $266,000 for O‘ahu.

