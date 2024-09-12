Orange County's Terry Moving & Storage Announces Services Amid Mortgage Rate Changes

Terry Moving & Storage is the trusted choice for homeowners in and around Orange County

For 37 years, the licensed and insured A+-rated moving company has supplied its customers with affordable moving services despite the economy's ups and downs.

Moving is one of the most significant transitions in a person’s life, especially when it coincides with a major financial decision like a new mortgage.” — Mark Terry

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As of Thursday, September 12, 2024, the national average 30-year fixed mortgage APR stands at 6.31%, according to Bankrate’s latest survey of the nation's largest mortgage lenders. In California, interest rates are 6.17% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 5.48% for a 15-year fixed mortgage.

With mortgage rates in flux, home sellers and homebuyers alike are looking for seamless solutions to manage their moves. Choosing a trusted and experienced moving company is essential during such a critical time.

Terry Moving and Storage prides itself on providing a 5-star moving experience, helping customers navigate local and interstate moves with ease. With over three decades of experience in the industry, their team understands the stress that comes with moving—especially when it’s tied to complex mortgage processes. They are dedicated to delivering a stress-free move, handling everything from packing to storage to transport, and ensuring your belongings arrive safely at your new home.

WHY ORANGE COUNTY'S TERRY MOVING & STORAGE IS THE TRUSTED CHOICE FOR HOMEOWNERS

5-STAR REPUTATION: Their dedication to top-quality service is reflected in the countless 5-star reviews from satisfied customers who have entrusted them with their moves. Terry Movers goes the extra mile to ensure every move is smooth, professional, and personalized to meet individual needs.

COMPREHENSIVE MOVING SERVICES: Whether you're moving locally or across state lines, Terry Moving & Storage offers a full-service approach, managing packing, loading, transportation, and unloading, so you don’t have to worry about a thing.

EXPERT TEAM OF MOVERS: Their experienced and highly trained movers handle your belongings with care, offering peace of mind through every step of the moving process. From fragile items to heavy furniture, you can rest assured everything is protected and transported safely.

COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMER CARE: The moving and storage company believes in treating every move with the attention and care it deserves. Their customer support team is available to assist with every question, making sure you feel supported from start to finish.

LOCAL AND INTERSTATE EXPERTISE: Whether you're moving within your city or across state lines, Terry Moving and Storage has the expertise to manage your relocation with the precision and professionalism you expect.

A WORD FROM MARK TERRY, OWNER OF TERRY MOVING & STORAGE

"Moving is one of the most significant transitions in a person’s life, especially when it coincides with a major financial decision like a new mortgage," said Mark Terry, Owner of Terry Moving and Storage. "Our job is to make that transition as stress-free as possible. With our team of highly trained professionals, decades of experience, and a proven 5-star track record, we ensure that each customer’s move is handled with the utmost care. It’s our mission to provide exceptional service, so homeowners can focus on what matters most—settling into their new home."

For more information or to get a QUOTE, visit https://www.terrymovingoc.com/.

ABOUT TERRY MOVING & STORAGE

Terry Moving and Storage is a full-service moving company specializing in local and interstate moves. With an exceptional reputation for reliability and customer satisfaction, they offer a wide range of services to suit the unique needs of each client. From packing and transportation to secure short-term and long-term storage, they are your trusted partner in making every move effortless.

Terry Moving & Storage: A leading local and long-distance moving and storage company serving the 11 Western states and all of Orange County.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.